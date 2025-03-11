Lincoln Educational Services Expands Credit Facility to Support Growth Initiatives

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) today announced an amendment to its secured credit agreement with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, increasing the aggregate principal borrowing amount from $40 million to $60 million. This increase enhances the Company’s financial flexibility, and the additional liquidity enables the Company to execute its growth initiatives to meet its long-term operating objectives. Furthermore, the maturity date has been extended through March 7, 2028.

Additionally, the accordion feature of the agreement has been expanded from $20 million to $25 million, further strengthening the Company's ability to pursue growth opportunities.

"We currently have a robust balance sheet. However, this amendment provides additional financial flexibility and ensures we can achieve our long-term growth objectives," said Scott M. Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on delivering value to our key stakeholders, and we believe the increased liquidity and strategic investments will enable us to achieve sustained long-term success.”

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 21 campuses in 12 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

