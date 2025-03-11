Heimar hf.: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2025

Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Heimar hf. held today, Tuesday 11 March 2025.
Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.
Attachment
| Source: Heimar hf. Heimar hf.
Enclosed are the results of the Annual General Meeting of Heimar hf. held today, Tuesday 11 March 2025.
Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.
Attachment