Yara International ASA: mandatory notification of trade

Today, Yara has purchased 104,706 shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 335.5987 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara Group Executive Board members and other executives taking part in Yara’s Share Based Remuneration (SBR) programs.

All SBR shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, and furthermore it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board do not sell any Yara shares as long as they are members of the Group Executive Board.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether bought 3,678 shares and following this purchase, owns 64,143 Yara shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 1,739 shares and following this purchase, he owns 15,817 Yara shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 3,071 shares and following this purchase, owns 16,401 Yara shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 2,993 shares and following this purchase, owns 16,908 Yara shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 3,455 shares and following this purchase, owns 19,085 Yara shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Johan Labby bought 1,806 shares and following this purchase, owns 4,904 Yara shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,876 shares and following this purchase, owns 22,218 Yara shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 1,847 shares and following this purchase, owns 9,662 Yara shares.

EVP, Corporate Development Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand bought 2,089 shares and following this purchase, owns 10,288 Yara shares.

EVP & CEO, Yara Industrial Solutions Jorge Noval bought 2,753 shares and following this purchase, owns 13,759 Yara shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.

Details of the transaction can be found in the attachment.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen

Head of Investor Relations

M: +47 920 900 93

E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2024, Yara reported revenues of USD 13.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment