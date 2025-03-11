Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

Today, March 11th, 2025, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; RE) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 7,775 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 370 million nominal value at yields between 8.15%-8.25%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 370 million at a yield of 8.25%.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable in the year 2037. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 7,850 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 100 million nominal value at a yield of 3.89%. No bids were accepted.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 37,416 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 800 million nominal value at yields between 3.60%-3.64%. RE accepted bids amounting to ISK 800 million at a yield of 3.64%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds and their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@or.is