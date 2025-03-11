Dental Biomaterial Market Trends, Key Players & Forecast 2025-2030: Rising Demand for Implants & 3D Printing Fuels Dental Biomaterial Market Growth

Dublin, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Biomaterial Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental biomaterial market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$18.801 billion by 2030, increasing from US$12.102 billion in 2025.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share due to the presence of major industry players and a growing elderly population. In Europe, supportive government initiatives regarding oral healthcare and increased adoption of dental biomaterials for implants are expected to drive regional market growth. In Asia-Pacific, rising disposable income and an increasing number of dental hospitals are projected to lead to exponential growth in the dental biomaterial market. Key factors driving this region include demographic changes, a rise in oral health issues, and improved healthcare solutions.

Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea have aging populations that are more susceptible to tooth loss and gum disease, thus increasing demand for implants and restorative solutions. Additionally, poor hygiene practices, unhealthy diets, and tobacco use have contributed to a surge in oral health problems. Growing awareness about oral health combined with advancements in healthcare infrastructure is further propelling market growth. Technological innovations such as 3D printing and biocompatible materials are also being rapidly adopted in this region to meet both functional and aesthetic dental needs.





Growing Geriatric Population:

The rapid increase in the elderly population is a significant driver for the dental biomaterial market. Aging leads to factors such as reduced salivary flow, loss of bone density, and prolonged wear, making older individuals more vulnerable to dental issues like tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. This demographic trend boosts demand for dental biomaterials, including implants, crowns, bridges, and dentures necessary for restorative and cosmetic procedures. The need for durable, biocompatible, and aesthetically pleasing dental solutions further fuels this demand.

As living standards improve and disposable incomes rise, life expectancy increases, contributing to a growing geriatric population globally. The Population Reference Bureau projects that the number of Americans aged 65 and older will rise significantly from 58 billion in 2022 to 82.5 billion by 2050 - a 47% increase. Furthermore, the proportion of the population aged 65 or older is expected to grow from 17% to 23% in the coming years.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

The dental biomaterial market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Material

Metallic Biomaterials Titanium Stainless Steel Other

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Others

By Application

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Academies and Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



