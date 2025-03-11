BitLyft Co-Hosts Live Stream on Securing Local Networks Vulnerable to Spoofing Attacks with Neal Bridges of Cyber Insecurity

ST. JOHN'S, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft, a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, is hosting a free live stream on March 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM on securing LLMNR (Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution), a protocol used for local network name resolution in Windows environments. LLMNR is vulnerable to spoofing attacks, where attackers can intercept and manipulate network traffic to steal credentials or redirect users to malicious sites.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, and organizations must stay ahead of attackers by securing every layer of their network—including often-overlooked vulnerabilities like LLMNR,” says Jason Miller, Founder and CEO of BitLyft. “At BitLyft, our mission is to provide organizations with proactive, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that prevent attacks before they happen. We’re excited to share our expertise and help organizations strengthen their defenses against modern cyber threats.”

BitLyft’s Co-Hosted Threat Breakdown live stream brings actionable insights from SOC experts and is an opportunity for IT and security professionals to learn how to:

Secure LLMNR by disabling it, as attackers can respond to name resolution requests with false IP addresses

Use DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions), which helps protect domain name resolution by validating the authenticity of DNS responses using cryptographic signatures.

Divide networks into separate segments to limit the spread of attacks. If an attacker gains access to one part of the network, segmentation prevents them from easily spreading attacks via LLMNR spoofing.

Monitor and log network traffic to identify suspicious activities.

Educate and train users.



The Threat Breakdown live stream occurs biweekly on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM ET, however this week’s episode is on Thursday, March 13 at 4:00 PM. Threat Breakdown – Actionable Intelligence from the Field – can be viewed on the channel Cyber Insecurity https://www.cyberinsecurity.tv/ or at https://www.twitch.tv/cyber_insecurity. Subscribe to the channel and get notifications when Threat Breakdown episodes are live.

Cyber Insecurity is the go-to channel for the latest in cybersecurity news, career advice, and in-depth discussions on hacking, penetration testing, and cyber defense. Neal Bridges of Cyber Insecurity will co-host the live stream with BitLyft’s Jason Miller. Neal is a veteran cybersecurity expert and influencer with an impressive cybersecurity track record spanning the United States Air Force, NSA, FBI, and Department of Defense. He is a respected voice in media on cybersecurity matters, with appearances on Bloomberg, CBS, WRAL News, and KVEO-TV.

Jason Miller, Founder and CEO of BitLyft Cybersecurity, has dedicated his 20-year IT career, including co-founding SaaS pioneer Reviora, to removing cybersecurity barriers for mid-sized enterprises. Establishing BitLyft in 2016, Jason set out to unburden security teams with innovative, approachable, and affordable solutions, a vision which has made BitLyft a respected managed detection and response provider.

About BitLyft

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com.

