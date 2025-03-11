KONGSBERG awards NOK 109 million order to Kitron for tactical communication products

(2025-03-11) Kitron has received an order valued at NOK 109 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KONGSBERG). The order covers communication equipment used in air defence systems delivered by KONGSBERG.

“KONGSBERG has reported strong activity in its air defence projects, and we are very pleased to be part of its value chain in this growing market segment,” says Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America at Kitron.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, with production taking place at Kitron’s facility in Arendal, Norway.

