Dassault Systèmes: amount of the dividend

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 11, 2025

Dividend

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 22, 2025 a dividend of twenty-six eurocents (€0.26) per share for the year 2024, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 26, 2025.

Dividends would be made payable on May 28, 2025.

Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:

“Dassault Systèmes’ solid and unique shareholder structure is an essential factor of trust and security for our gigantic customer base that encompasses many industries from Manufacturing Industries to Life Sciences & Healthcare to Infrastructure & Cities. Creating multiple Virtual Twins integrated in our 3D UNIV+RSES sets us apart from any competitor. 3D UNIV+RSES become their strategic training bed for AI-enabled experiences thus creating a new generation of knowledge and know-how.”

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Attachment