Kalmar Begins Sales of the OT2 EV Electric Terminal Tractor

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalmar announces the official start of sales of the Kalmar Ottawa OT2 EV Electric Terminal Tractor (OT2 EV) at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee, USA March 10-12, 2025.

The OT2 EV represents Kalmar Ottawa’s third-generation electric terminal tractor and is fully designed and built in-house at the company’s Ottawa, Kansas facility. There are four different models available – two specifically designed for container ports and terminals and two for distribution applications including an on-road version available for North America.

The OT2 EV underwent extensive testing, including 240 hours of climate-controlled performance testing from -22°F to 122°F. Extreme climate charging performance testing was performed over six months to validate real-world reliability and operational efficiency regardless of temperature or environment. Charging solutions up to 150kW with CCS1 connectors enables fast charging in about an hour and allows for opportunity charging as needed.

Kalmar Ottawa’s strong North American dealer network is trained and certified to support the OT2 EV. Dealers underwent specialized training for sales and service staff at Kalmar Ottawa’s Kansas facility, preparing them to deliver industry-leading support from day one.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar: “We have been making every move count in the terminal tractor business for over 65 years. We believe that invention and innovation go hand-in-hand. Our engineers have evaluated every aspect of how to make the T2 the most efficient machine possible, and that solution was to electrify the current market-leading T2 terminal tractor.”

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.

