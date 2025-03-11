Dr. David G. Carlton of Southwest Florida Dental Group Featured in HelloNation for Insights on the Vital Role of Dental Hygiene in Overall Health

NAPLES, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David G. Carlton of Southwest Florida Dental Group has been featured in HelloNation magazine as a trusted authority on the importance of dental hygiene and its impact on overall health. In the article, The Vital Role of Dental Hygiene in Overall Health , Dr. Carlton explores how maintaining good oral care not only preserves teeth but also helps prevent systemic health conditions.

The feature highlights the strong connection between oral health and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections. Daily brushing and flossing help eliminate plaque buildup, reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease, which, if left untreated, can lead to serious infections requiring costly procedures. Dr. Carlton emphasizes that preventative dental care is key to avoiding these complications and maintaining long-term wellness.

Beyond physical health, oral hygiene also contributes to confidence and social well-being. A bright, healthy smile enhances self-esteem and makes social interactions more comfortable. Dr. Carlton stresses the importance of regular dental check-ups to detect potential issues early and ensure optimal oral health.

To maintain a strong oral hygiene routine, Dr. Carlton recommends brushing with fluoride toothpaste at least twice daily, flossing regularly, and using mouthwash to eliminate bacteria. A balanced diet rich in calcium and leafy greens supports dental strength, while limiting sugar and tobacco use reduces the risk of decay and gum disease.

The HelloNation feature on Dr. Carlton underscores the publication’s mission to highlight industry experts who provide research-backed insights that help individuals make informed health decisions. The article serves as an essential resource for those looking to improve both their oral and overall health.

