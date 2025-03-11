West Covina Unified School District’s Community Schools Initiative Expands Parenting Workshops to Provide Support to Families

West Covina, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) proudly offers Parenting Workshops through its Community Schools Initiative. These workshops provide families valuable guidance on effective parenting strategies, communication techniques, and child development.

These workshops, nutrition classes, and job search training quickly become favorites among parents, who look forward to attending and learning new ways to support their families and build a strong foundation for success.

As participation continues to grow, parents have shared how the workshops have helped them better understand their children's emotions, manage behavior effectively, and create a more positive home environment. Topics covered include positive discipline, strengthening parent-child relationships, social-emotional learning, nutrition education, and career readiness. Certified experts and community partners facilitate the workshops, ensuring families receive the most relevant and practical strategies to support their children.

These parenting workshops are made possible through strong collaboration with our community partners, including the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, the Los Angeles County Office of Education, Schools First Credit Union, and others committed to supporting families in WCUSD.

WCUSD Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores expressed the district’s commitment to providing families with essential resources, stating:

"At WCUSD, we believe that strong family engagement is key to student success. These workshops provide parents and caregivers with valuable tools to create supportive home environments where children can thrive academically and emotionally. We thank our community partners for joining us in this important effort."

Denise Knutsen, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, also emphasized the importance of collaboration in delivering these workshops:

"We are grateful for the partnerships that allow us to provide these meaningful resources to our families. By working together with experts in mental health, financial literacy, and family engagement, we can equip parents with the knowledge and tools they need to support their children’s growth and success."

With an increasing number of parents expressing interest, WCUSD remains committed to expanding these workshops and ensuring that every family has the tools to support their children’s academic and personal success.

WCUSD invites all parents, guardians, and caregivers to these free, enriching workshops. For more information on upcoming sessions, visit www.wcusd.org/programs/community-school.

About West Covina Unified School District

West Covina Unified School District is dedicated to supporting students and families through innovative programs and strong community partnerships. WCUSD fosters an inclusive learning environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.