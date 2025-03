The Board of Directors of Kaldalón hf. has convened the company’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, at 16:00 (GMT). The meeting will take place at Reykjavík Natura, Nauthólsvegur 52, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland.

Enclosed are the agenda and the Board’s proposals for the Annual General Meeting.

All relevant meeting materials are available at kaldalon.is/adalfundur2025.





Attachment