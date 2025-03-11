Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “Robot Consulting”), a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse, today announces that on February 12, 2025, it publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (the “Proposed Offering”) of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). The number of ADSs to be offered and their pricing have not yet been determined. Robot Consulting has filed an application to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LAWR."

The filing of these documents does not guarantee the listing of ADSs. Robot Consulting may withdraw its application due to future circumstances, stock market conditions, or other factors.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as the representative of the underwriters, with Craft Capital Management LLC acting as the co-underwriter, with respect to the Proposed Offering of the ADSs.

The Proposed Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus relating to the Proposed Offering may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC, Attention: Compliance Department, 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, via email at info@dboralcapital.com or telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

The Registration Statement relating to the Proposed Offering has been filed with the SEC (File Number: 333-284875) but has not yet become effective. ADSs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. Any subscription for ADSs prior to the effective date can be withdrawn at any time without obligation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is a Japanese platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system that helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders, and journalize accounting items. Robot Consulting also assists users with grant and subsidy applications and provides consulting and support services for digital transformation to small and medium-sized businesses. Robot Consulting also aims to create more software and services related to digital transformation, legal technology, and the metaverse. The Company is currently developing “Robot Lawyer”, which will enable users to pose metaverse-related legal questions on certain metaverse platforms through Robot Lawyer’s AI-powered chat interface, search legal precedents through an AI-driven search engine, and access lawyer matching services for further legal consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Proposed Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd.

Email: media@robotconsulting.com