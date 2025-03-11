Covenant Logistics Congratulates Landair and AAT Carriers on Earning TCA Elite Fleet Certification for 2025

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. and GREENEVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics is proud to recognize Landair, a Covenant Logistics Group Company, and AAT Carriers, a Covenant Logistics Group Company, for their selection as 2025 TCA Elite Fleet Certified Carriers by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). This prestigious certification acknowledges top-tier truckload carriers who set the industry standard in workplace culture, driver satisfaction, compensation, benefits, safety, and operational excellence.

The TCA Elite Fleet program, developed in collaboration with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, highlights carriers that provide exceptional work environments for their drivers. The certification process evaluates a wide range of performance metrics, including safety records, driver satisfaction, turnover rates, benefits, company equipment, and operational efficiency. Additional validation is provided through driver and independent contractor surveys, ensuring that the certified fleets represent the best workplaces in the industry.

For Landair and AAT Carriers, this recognition reflects a strong, ongoing commitment to building a driver-centric culture focused on employee well-being, career development, and long-term success.

“Our commitment to creating a culture of support for our drivers is unwavering,” said Lathen Whited, Vice President, Retention. “This recognition is both a milestone and a motivator to continue raising the bar for excellence in our industry.”

Joey Ballard, Executive Vice President, People and Safety, added, “We know that our drivers’ dedication is key to our success. This certification acknowledges the investment we’ve made in ensuring they have the training, resources, and support to excel. We remain committed to fostering a culture of safety, respect, and continuous improvement.”

By investing in competitive compensation, robust benefits, and innovative recruitment and training initiatives, Covenant Logistics continues to create an environment where drivers can build long-term, successful careers. To learn more about Covenant's driver-first initiatives, visit here .

As recipients of the TCA Elite Fleet certification, Landair and AAT Carriers remain focused on continuous improvement in their driver programs. Both companies have long been committed to enhancing driver satisfaction through competitive pay, modern equipment, comprehensive benefits, professional development programs, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance.

For more information on the TCA Elite Fleet program, visit truckload.org .

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “CVLG.”

About Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)

Founded in 1938 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. Representing over 220,000 trucks and $40 billion in annual revenue, TCA advocates for safety, operational excellence, and industry growth while providing leadership, resources, and support to enhance its members’ productivity, profitability, and service quality.