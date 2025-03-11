Creative Display Works Introduces Premium Liquor Wall Displays for Today’s Convenience and Liquor Stores

Phoenix, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Display Works, a Phoenix-based leader in custom retail fixtures, proudly announces the availability of its new liquor wall displays, engineered to meet the demands of modern convenience and liquor stores. Handcrafted with pride in the USA, these steel fixtures are built to showcase bottles safely, handle heavy loads, and stand the test of time—offering store owners a durable and eye-catching solution to elevate their liquor sales.

Constructed from hand-welded steel, these fixtures are designed for strength and longevity, with heavy-duty shelving capable of supporting all types of liquor bottles. Standing 90" tall, 4ft wide, and 22" deep, each cabinet connects easily to the next with just two supplied bolts. Store owners can create stunning 12ft, 16ft, 20ft, or 24ft+ liquor display walls tailored to their space. Side-by-side shelves are 1" height adjustable, ensuring flexibility for any inventory.

What sets these displays apart is their striking design. They feature LED back-lit sign headers for brand advertising or promoting in-store specials. And with LED downlighting on every shelf, these cabinets help create highly attractive displays that draw customer attention and help boost sales. For added versatility, Creative Display Works also offers options like locking security doors or custom heights to suit specific needs.

“We’ve built these liquor wall displays to solve the real challenges store owners face—durability, safety, and standout appeal,” said Jon Krzesinski, sales contact at Creative Display Works. “With our handcrafted steel construction and LED lighting, we’re helping c-stores and liquor store owners create displays that sell more and are built to last.”

Store owners can now upgrade their spaces with these customizable, American-made liquor wall displays. For more information on these fixtures, visit www.creativedisplayworks.com.

About Creative Display Works

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Creative Display Works specializes in fabricating steel display solutions for retailers. With a focus on durability, innovation, and American craftsmanship, the company delivers fixtures that help businesses showcase their products and drive sales.