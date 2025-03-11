Proto Presents Real-Time Spatial Communication for the Deaf at CSUN Assistive Technologies Conference 

Los Angles, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., original hologram and spatial compute platform, will present at the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, explaining why its 3D platform makes for richer interactions using ASL and other sign languages – and can improve experiences for the Deaf and hard of hearing in all kinds of public situations. The conference takes place at the Anaheim Marriott and runs from March 10th to 14th.

“Real Time Spatial Communication for The Deaf” will be presented by Proto Hologram’s Brittany Barry on Thursday, March 13th at 11:20 AM

Brittany Barry, who serves in Proto’s Business Development department with an emphasis on events and special projects, uses ASL to communicate daily and will deliver a compelling presentation on how Proto’s technology is bridging communication gaps, enhancing expression and improving experiences in public spaces with AI Hologram concierges.

“Deaf individuals often experience isolation due to communication barriers. Traditional solutions like texting and video relay services (VRS) lack the full expressiveness of sign language,” Barry explains. “Proto is revolutionizing this space by enabling life-size holographic projections that facilitate real-time, natural conversations without intermediaries.”





Appearing in Proto Hologram devices, company Founder and Chairman David Nussbaum gets ASL interpretation from Brittany Barry.





Revolutionizing Assistive Communication

Proto Hologram’s cutting-edge 3D technology is poised to transform how Deaf individuals engage with the world around them. Unlike conventional 2D video services that can cause eye strain and limit clarity in sign language, Proto’s 3D holograms present interpreters and signers in a fully immersive space. This innovation enhances conversational clarity, reduces fatigue for both Deaf users and interpreters, and creates an experience akin to in-person communication.

During the presentation, Barry will explore Proto’s integration into key sectors such as:

Healthcare : Proto is already making strides in this sector by improving access to healthcare professionals – but the technology is also capable of providing accessible, on-demand interpretation services, offering Deaf patients real-time communication with doctors and staff in a fully immersive format. The technology’s HIPAA and SOC II compliance ensures the privacy and security of sensitive patient information.

: Proto is already making strides in this sector by improving access to healthcare professionals – but the technology is also capable of providing accessible, on-demand interpretation services, offering Deaf patients real-time communication with doctors and staff in a fully immersive format. The technology’s HIPAA and SOC II compliance ensures the privacy and security of sensitive patient information. Airports : Proto units are being deployed at major airports, including JFK and Jacksonville International, and will soon be loaded with AI-driven virtual assistants that communicate in multiple spoken and signed languages, ensuring a smoother travel experience for Deaf and hard-of-hearing passengers.

: Proto units are being deployed at major airports, including JFK and Jacksonville International, and will soon be loaded with AI-driven virtual assistants that communicate in multiple spoken and signed languages, ensuring a smoother travel experience for Deaf and hard-of-hearing passengers. Live Events : At concerts and conferences, Proto’s technology eliminates visibility challenges by enabling fully lit, 3D sign language interpretation that remains clear even in low-light environments. It also enables one interpreter to appear at multiple locations throughout the venue extending their impact.

: At concerts and conferences, Proto’s technology eliminates visibility challenges by enabling fully lit, 3D sign language interpretation that remains clear even in low-light environments. It also enables one interpreter to appear at multiple locations throughout the venue extending their impact. Education: Institutions such as Gallaudet University are exploring Proto’s capabilities for lectures, guest presentations, and the preservation of Deaf culture through sign language-based historical documentation.

Proto has been tested by Gallaudet University for ASL communications. Dr. Laurene E. Simms, Chief Bilingual Officer at Gallaudet University, has said of the technology: “This is a dream come true for me personally and for the deaf community. For so long, we have been eager to utilize ASL and English bilingualism through hologram technology, which allows us to fully express ourselves in ASL, a spatial language.”

Pioneering the Future of Accessibility

In addition to its current applications, Proto is developing new accessibility-driven features, including:

- Horizontal Displays: Designed to optimize sign language communication, allowing multiple signers to appear simultaneously with more expressive space.

- Live Captioning: A groundbreaking feature that will enable real-time captions on all live holographic projections, ensuring seamless accessibility for all users.

- SignLLM AI Integration: A pioneering AI system that interprets and generates sign language gestures, allowing for fully interactive sign language communication with Proto’s AI holograms.

“If You Can’t Be There, Beam There”

Barry’s presentation will reinforce Proto’s commitment to creating equitable solutions for the Deaf community. “Everyday locations like hospitals, schools, and airports were not built with accessibility in mind. Proto is changing that,” she states. “This technology ensures that Deaf individuals no longer have to rely solely on intermediaries but can interact directly and authentically.”

David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Hologram said, “My goal with Proto has always been to bring people together across any divides that might separate them – and to find other ways to make life easier that people just assume are in some science fiction future but that we can make happen now. So our efforts in assistive technology and sign language are especially satisfying. We’re very lucky to have Brittany helping develop our work in this area.”

If you’re interested in an in person or remote Proto Hologram demonstration, or for photos or videos, contact: owen@protohologram.com

About Proto Inc.: Proto Inc. is the patented leader in hologram technology and AI spatial compute. Proto devices and its platform are in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment. Invented in Los Angeles and with showrooms and distribution partners around the globe, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the desktop-sized Proto M, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services. Learn more at protohologram.com









