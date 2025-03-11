New Private Pilates And Private Yoga Studio in Central Hong Kong - Bookings With Palace Studios App For Personal Trainers And Wellness Professionals

Hong Kong Island, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Palace Studios, Hong Kong's pioneering provider of premium private fitness spaces, announced the launch of Palace Four, its premier location dedicated to strength training. Situated at 2/F, Winsome House, 73 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, Palace Four emphasises Palace Studios' commitment to providing bespoke, fully-tailored fitness solutions in prime locations to local freelance fitness professionals and personal trainers. This launch is complemented by the addition of dedicated Pilates and yoga spaces, which further diversify the company's services and cater directly to the evolving needs of Hong Kong's fitness community. Find out more at https://palace-studios.com/

Palace Four is conveniently located in the heart of Central, a bustling commercial hub adjacent to the Lan Kwai Fong and SoHo districts. Housed within the 27-storey Winsome House, the studio offers top-quality accessibility and convenience for professional freelance fitness trainers seeking to deliver a premium gym-based training experience to their clients.

The people behind Palace Studios understand the increasing demand for holistic fitness approaches. The company expanded its private weight training gym space offerings to include separate dedicated Pilates and yoga studios. This expansion complements the company's existing dedicated strength training studios, providing a well-rounded approach to fitness.

Palace Three offers dedicated Pilates facilities, while Palace Six caters to yoga and mat-based disciplines. This studio-based diversification meets the increasing popularity and demand for Pilates and yoga, driven by heightened awareness of their health benefits. Palace Studios has created technological advancements with its booking app that enhance accessibility.

These premium quality, private Pilates and yoga studios confirm Palace Studios' commitment to changing the face of the fitness landscape in Hong Kong. Developed in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates, the Pilates method focuses on controlled movements to improve strength, flexibility, and posture. Although initially designed for physical rehabilitation, the discipline has become popular for emphasising core strength and stability. The discipline uses low-impact exercises, often utilising specialised training equipment.

Similarly, yoga offers a range of styles, from dynamic flow to restorative practices, which cater to different fitness levels and preferences. Pilates and yoga complement traditional strength training by enhancing flexibility, core stability, and mental focus, creating a balanced approach to physical well-being.

Palace Four has been designed to provide local freelance personal trainers with premium weight training fitness experiences for their clients. This welcoming space has a modern and stylish design. It is outfitted with top-of-the-range strength training equipment from brands such as Atlantis, Eleiko, and Concept2. Local trainers and their clients can easily access the highest quality equipment to achieve their goals here.

In recent years, Hong Kong has witnessed a surge in demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed private fitness facilities. Traditional multi-use gym setups are overcrowded and often fail to address this. Palace Studios has strategically positioned itself to meet this growing demand.

The company aims to provide an extended range of private, personalised health and fitness facilities across Hong Kong that prioritises exclusivity and focuses on physical and mental well-being. The addition of spacious and comfortable Pilates and yoga spaces in Palace Three and Six, alongside its cutting-edge gym studios, further echoes Palace Studios' position as a leader in the provision of private fitness facilities.

Palace Studios encourages a holistic approach to fitness, recognising the interconnectedness of strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. While strength training remains crucial for building muscle mass and enhancing physical performance, incorporating elements from Pilates and yoga can improve clients' fitness regimens.

Practising Pilates is particularly beneficial for those recovering from injuries or seeking low-impact workouts because of arthritis or other joint issues. Yoga offers clients a broader spectrum of styles and flexibility to suit different fitness levels and goals. By providing all three disciplines, Palace Studios helps local personal trainers create a personalised fitness journey for their clients that aligns with their unique aspirations.

"At Palace Studios, our goal is to revolutionise fitness by blending top-notch technology with pristine environments," said Dinesh Nihalchand, the CEO and founder of Palace Studios. He added that the latest app upgrade marks a progression towards expanding modalities beyond strength training into yoga and Pilates, empowering wellness experts to manage their timetables effectively, offering exclusive use of dedicated facilities, and enhancing client interactions.

Palace Studios is Hong Kong's leading provider of dedicated private health and fitness spaces. Focusing on superb quality and convenience, Palace Studios helps local trainers and their clients to achieve their fitness goals in a premium and personalised environment. Through its technology-driven booking system and commitment to hygiene and sustainability, Palace Studios is redefining the future of fitness in Hong Kong. Learn more about their spaces at https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces

