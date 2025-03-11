Athene Sets Record for Annual Annuity Sales for Second Year Running, Tops Rankings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), ranked number one in LIMRA’s 2024 U.S. Retail Annuity Survey, with $36 billion in sales. This is the second consecutive year that Athene has sold more annuities annually than any other company in the U.S.

“These industry-leading results demonstrate our exceptional strength in the retail annuity channel and unmatched, differentiated footprint in the market,” said Grant Kvalheim, President of Athene. “With a rapidly growing retirement age population, and a heightened need for guaranteed lifetime income in retirement, our annuity solutions are serving a vital role for retirement savers and retirees.”

Athene also ranked number one in several categories including:

Total 2024 fixed market sales, with nearly $35B in sales;

Total 2024 fixed-rate deferred sales, with over $21B in sales;

Total 2024 fixed indexed annuity sales, with over $13B in sales; and

Total 2024 bank channel sales, with nearly $20B in sales.

“Our retail distribution capabilities continue to expand, with financial institutions contributing around 80 percent of Athene’s 2024 retail volume,” said Kvalheim. “In the last two years, we have launched new business relationships with five large scale financial institutions, with additional launches slated for this year.”

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement services company, with over $360 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

