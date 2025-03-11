Scale Your CoLiving Real Estate Announces New Initiative to Address America’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing affordability crisis in U.S. housing, Scale Your CoLiving Real Estate has launched a new initiative led by entrepreneur Sam Wegert. This initiative promotes CoLiving, a housing model where individuals share residential spaces, enhancing community interaction while significantly reducing living costs. Wegert believes this approach could transform the traditional housing market and provide a sustainable solution to the affordability challenges plaguing Americans today.







Scale Your CoLiving Real Estate Logo





The Problem: Housing Costs Are Out of Control



Tonight, over 600,000 people will be without a home in the United States. Skyrocketing rents, inflation, and limited housing availability have made it increasingly difficult for people to find affordable living spaces. Traditional housing models simply aren’t keeping up with demand, forcing many into subpar or unstable living conditions.



But Sam says there’s a better way, one that he started nearly 15 years ago and has successfully expanded across multiple real estate markets with his wife Rachel.









Sam Wegert, optimistic and ready to challenge the affordable housing crisis with his innovative CoLiving model



The Solution: CoLiving



CoLiving is a shared housing model where multiple tenants rent rooms within a well-designed, fully furnished home. Unlike crowded apartment complexes or disorganized house-sharing situations, CoLiving spaces are carefully structured to foster community, affordability, and comfort. This model allows tenants to enjoy lower living costs while landlords maximize property efficiency and cash flow.







Community and Comfort at the Heart of Housing: Take a Peek Inside a CoLiving Space – Pioneering change in the American real estate landscape



Sam first stumbled upon this idea when he started investing in real estate. He himself has lived in a CoLiving home and realized that standard rental models weren’t sustainable, rents kept increasing, and many tenants struggled to afford stable housing. He asked himself: How can we rethink housing to make it work for everyone?



The answer was CoLiving.



By optimizing space, cutting costs, and creating community-oriented homes, Sam and his team have helped thousands of people find affordable housing while increasing cash flow for investors. Over the years, he has taught hundreds of investors how to apply this model to their own real estate portfolios, creating thousands of new affordable housing options across the country.







Breaking Barriers in Housing: Explore the CoLiving Bedroom that Cuts Costs and Boosts Community



