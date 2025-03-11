HTXMining has launched liquidity staking in 2025, allowing users to keep their funds in their own hands

New York, NY, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As cryptocurrency staking continues to evolve, HTXMining is setting the industry standard by offering secure, high-yield crypto staking and liquidity mining solutions. With daily rewards, flexible staking options, and a user-friendly interface, HTXMining is quickly becoming the preferred platform for both new and experienced crypto investors.

Why HTXMining? A Smart, Secure, and Profitable Way to Earn Passive Income

HTXMining provides a safe and transparent staking environment where users can stake popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Tether (USDT). Whether through Locked Staking for fixed high rewards or Liquidity Staking for flexible returns, HTXMining ensures maximum profitability while maintaining asset accessibility.

HTXMining Staking Plans: High Rewards with Principal Security

Recommended Plan: Solana (SOL) Staking ($10,000 / 15 Days)

Investment Amount : $10,000

: $10,000 Contract Duration : 15 days

: 15 days Daily Payout : $100.00

: $100.00 Total Earnings + Principal : $11,500.00

: $11,500.00 Net Profit : $1,500.00

: $1,500.00 Return Rate: 15%

Key Features of HTXMining

✔ High Short-Term Returns – Earn up to 5.5% APY on select staking plans.

✔ Principal Refund Guarantee – Enjoy full capital security while earning daily rewards.

✔ Instant Liquidity – Withdraw or re-stake assets without penalties in Liquidity Staking.

✔ 24/7 Customer Support – A dedicated team is available round the clock to assist investors.

✔ Free Trial Plan – Get started with a $100 Free Trial Plan for risk-free staking.

✔ No Technical Knowledge Needed – Stake in seconds with just a few clicks.

HTXMining Affiliate Program – Earn Passive Income by Referring Others

HTXMining offers an Affiliate Program where users can earn commissions for referring new investors. Simply invite friends, share your referral link, and earn recurring passive income as your referrals stake and mine.

HTXMining Million Bounty Program – Big Rewards for Community Engagement

HTXMining rewards users who actively promote the platform through content creation, social media marketing, and community engagement. Complete tasks such as blogging, video reviews, and forum discussions to earn valuable staking bonuses.

How to Get Started with HTXMining

1. Link Your Wallet – Securely connect your crypto wallet to the platform.

2. Choose a Staking Plan – Select from Locked Staking or Liquidity Staking based on your financial goals.

3. Start Earning – Watch your staking rewards accumulate daily, trackable in real-time via the HTXMining dashboard.

Conclusion: The Future of Passive Income Starts with HTXMining

For those looking to earn passive income through crypto staking, HTXMining is the best choice in 2025. Offering secure, high-yield staking options, a user-friendly experience, and full principal protection, HTXMining empowers investors to grow their wealth effortlessly.

Join HTXMining today and maximize your crypto earnings!

Media Contact:

Paul Winterowd

HTXMining

Phone: +1 (575) 788-7086

Email: info@htxmining.com

Website: https://htxmining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.









