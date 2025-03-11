NVO Shareholders Have an Opportunity to Lead the Class Action Against Novo Nordisk A/S – Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) securities between November 2, 2022 and December 19, 2024. Novo is a healthcare company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical productions globally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Misled Investors Regarding REDEFINE-1, Novo’s Phase 3 CagriSema Study on Obesity

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misled investors as to the nature of the dosages provided to patients in the study. Further, defendants noted significant confidence in Novo’s expectations for the study, in particular a minimum expected 25% average weight loss for obesity patients treated with CagriSema. The complaint alleges that on December 20, 2024, Novo announced headline results for its REDEFINE-1 trial, which determined CagriSema had achieved a weight loss average of only 22.7% after 68 weeks. On this news, the price of Novo fell from $103.44 per share on December 19, 2024, to $85.00 per share on December 20, 2024, a decline of about 17.83% in the span of just a single day.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

