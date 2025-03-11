Cordell & Cordell, The Nation’s Largest Family Law Firm, Hires Rosemary “Rosie” Rizk, Esq. and Barry Russell Finck, Esq. in its Denver Office

Denver, CO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., recently hired Litigation Partner Rosemary “Rosie” Rizk, Esq. and Senior Litigation Attorney Barry Russell Finck, Esq. in its Denver office located at 4700 S. Syracuse Street, #420, Denver, CO 80237.

Returning to Cordell & Cordel as a Litigation Partner, Ms. Rizk received a dual B.A. in Political Science and English from Colorado State University, then earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law. She is a member of both the Colorado Bar Association and Douglas/Elbert County Bar Association’s Family Law Section. Before rejoining Cordell & Cordell, Ms. Rizk practiced family law all over the State of Colorado.

While practicing with Cordell & Cordell from 2009 to 2015, Ms. Rizk was recognized as the firm’s Rookie of the Year in 2010, she received the Practice Quality Award in 2012, and Regional Top Performer in 2014.

“I have a passion for helping clients through likely one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Ms. Rizk. Family law found Ms. Rizk in 2006 where she honed in and focused on this area of law exclusively to present.

Mr. Finck joins as the firm’s Senior Litigation Attorney. A member of the Colorado Bar Association since 1995, he acquired his B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Boston College, later earning his Juris Doctor from Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver.

Licensed to practice in Colorado since 1995, Mr. Finck’s legal experience includes criminal law, juvenile law, and, for fifteen years, family law.

“I have dedicated my career to helping parents and children in what are often their most difficult moments in life,” stated Mr. Finck. “It is very rewarding to be able to help reunite a parent and child or negotiate a resolution that is in the best interests of a child and their family.”

Cordell & Cordell’s Denver offices are located at 4700 S. Syracuse Street, #420, Denver, CO 80237, and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 303-221-3237.

