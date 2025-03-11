Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Set for 6.9% CAGR Growth, projected to Hit USD 12.45 Billion by 2035

Rockville, MD, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 6,389 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

Breast cancer is the leading form of cancer affecting women everywhere across the world. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation indicates that breast cancer is diagnosed in 2.3 million women worldwide during 2022 while 670,000 women succumbed to the disease. Every 14 seconds of the day a breast cancer diagnosis occurs to a female individual somewhere around the planet. Breast cancer has become the top diagnosed cancer in 157 of 185 countries among female patients. Breast cancer accounts for one-quarter of all cancers affecting female bodies throughout the global population. Since 2008 the number of breast cancer cases across the globe has grown past a 20 percent increase. Mortality has increased by 14 percent.

According to the National Cancer Institute projected that 310,720 new cases of breast cancer would occur in 2024 together with 42,250 total breast cancer deaths. Breast cancer early diagnosis and treatment represent the key topic of analysis within this statistical research.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at 9% CAGR and reach USD 11,647 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of USD 1,296 million growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035

in 2035 Stage 2 under cancer stage are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 954.2 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3,683 million

“Key players are making substantial investments in machine learning (ML) algorithms, genomic-based tests, and digital pathology, to improve diagnostic accuracy as well as accessibility,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Key industry participants like Hologic, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; GE Healthcare; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Philips Healthcare; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Roche Diagnostics; Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Other Prominent Players are driving the breast cancer diagnostics industry.

Market Development

Two important AI-powered diagnostic tools from Google Health and Roche decrease false results in early-stage disease detection by giving more accurate readings of mammograms and digital pathology specimens. The new diagnostic technologies enable better patient responses because they detect conditions at earlier stages with greater precision.

The U.S. FDA gave its approval to a liquid breast cancer testing method that can detect the disease early and operates with non-invasive methods and real-time analysis capability. The alternative method of liquid biopsy provides faster testing abilities than traditional biopsies along with higher levels of patient approval.

Government agencies along with screening programs continue their growth to advance patient care outcomes. The global trend includes countries establishing breast cancer screening programs through public funding to achieve decreased mortality numbers. The U.K. National Health Service (NHS) expanded its free breast cancer screening availability by offering mammograms without charge to women who fall between 47 to 73 years old.

Advanced genomic analysis enables health professionals to develop individualized treatments for patients. The clinical diagnostic insights of breast cancer through genetics have been advanced by companies Myriad Genetics and Illumina which offer individual-specific therapeutic solutions based on genetic risk factors.

The countries of China and India together with Brazil show quick growth in breast cancer diagnostics services because their governments support healthcare expansion efforts and their populations have better spending abilities and better healthcare facilities. Breast cancer awareness and early detection programs managed by China accumulated more than $2.1 billion during the last two years.

The evolving market demands leading companies to pursue strategic growth together with technology advancements and partner relationships to establish market dominance.

In 2023, Siemens Healthineers released AI-powered 3D Mammography to the market.

WHO and Hologic have established this joint project to deliver affordable breast cancer screening solutions for nations with limited resources to decrease breast cancer mortality by 25% before 2030.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global breast cancer diagnostics market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the tests type (imaging tests {mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, positron emission tomography (PET) scan}), biopsy-based tests (fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB), core needle biopsy (CNB), surgical biopsy, liquid biopsy), genomic and molecular diagnostic tests (HER2 testing, BRCA gene testing, estrogen and progesterone receptor testing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS)), blood-based tests (circulating tumor markers (e.g., CA 15-3, CA 27.29), and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tests), cancer type (ductal carcinoma in situ, HER2-positive breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma, invasive lobular carcinoma, and triple-negative breast cancer), cancer stage (stage 0, stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, and stage 4), By grade (grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3), end user (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers & imaging laboratories, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

