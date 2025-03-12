PSNY Class Action - Lead Plaintiff Deadline Quickly Approaching; Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP for Information on How to Become Lead Plaintiff

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) securities between November 14, 2022 and January 16, 2025. Polestar purports to be “the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future.”

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) had Internal Control Weaknesses Requiring the Company to Restate its Financials

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Polestar’s financial statements during the class period were materially misstated; (2) Polestar understated its internal control weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The complaint alleges that on January 16, 2025, Polestar announced that the Company’s previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the “Audited Affected Financials”) and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the “Unaudited Affected Financials” and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the “Affected Financials”) contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

On this news, the price of Class A Polestar ADSs declined by $0.135 per ADS, or 11%, on higher-than-average volume, to close at $1.0850 on January 16, 2025.

