The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2025

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS earned consolidated rental income of EUR 2,566 thousand in February, which is EUR 9 thousand more than in January. The rental income increased mainly due to the quarterly increase in rental income in Ermi care home, which will start generating full rental income from August this year.

The ICONFIT production and warehouse, which the fund acquired last autumn, will be completed in April 2025, after which the fund’s monthly rental income will increase by nearly EUR 40 thousand.

The fund’s vacancy rate remained at 3.9% in February, with the office space vacancy rate also staying unchanged at 14%. In the office buildings located at Menulio 11 in Vilnius and Pärnu mnt 102 in Tallinn, vacant rental spaces are being redesigned and constructed into smaller units in line with market expectations, and some new spaces already have prospective tenants.

The fund’s consolidated EBITDA was EUR 2,149 thousand in February, which is EUR 106 thousand more than in January. The growth in EBITDA was mainly driven by lower property maintenance costs for investment properties.

The weighted average interest rate of the fund's subsidiaries’ loans decreased to 4.58% by the end of February, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than at the end of January. Since the peak of interest rates in December 2023, the weighted average interest rate on bank loans has decreased by a total of 1.33 percentage points. While the fund’s loan obligations have increased by 0.8% due to the addition of new projects, its consolidated interest expenses have decreased by 16% compared to a year ago. The fund has generated adjusted cash flow (EBITDA minus loan and interest payments) of EUR 1,829 thousand in the first two months of this year, which is EUR 147 thousand (8.8%) more than in the same period last year.

The fund’s consolidated cash balance grew by EUR 762 thousand in January, reaching EUR 22,388 thousand (including short-term deposits) as of 28.02.2025.

As of 28.02.2025, the fund’s net asset value (NAV) per share was EUR 20.6189, and the EPRA NRV was EUR 21.476. The NAV per share increased by 0.6% in February, in line with the usual trend.

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone +372 6559 515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee





Attachment