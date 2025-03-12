21Shares Announces Fee Reduction for Bitcoin Ethereum Core ETP ABBA and Xetra Cross-Listing

ZURICH, 12 March 2025 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), is pleased to announce a significant fee reduction for the 21Shares Bitcoin Ethereum Core ETP (ABBA), alongside its listing on the Xetra exchange. Effective 12 March 2025, the management fee for ABBA will be lowered to 0.49%, reflecting 21Shares’ commitment to making cryptocurrency investments more cost-effective and accessible to a broader range of investors.

The 21Shares Bitcoin Ethereum Core ETP (ABBA) is designed to provide investors with cost-efficient exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The product is fully backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum. By lowering the management fee to 0.49%, ABBA solidifies its position as an attractive investment vehicle providing access to both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In addition to the fee reduction, 21Shares is expanding the availability of ABBA by listing it on Xetra, Deutsche Börse’s leading trading platform for exchange-traded products. Listing on Xetra ensures greater liquidity, accessibility, and transparency for European investors, further strengthening 21Shares’ presence in the region.

"At 21Shares, our mission is to provide investors with the most efficient and innovative crypto investment products. Reducing the fees on ABBA and bringing it to Xetra are important steps in making Bitcoin and Ethereum more accessible through a trusted and regulated investment vehicle," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. "We are committed to continuously improving our product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our growing pool of investors worldwide."

With this latest development, 21Shares continues to deliver on its promise of cost-effective crypto investment solutions. The 21Shares Bitcoin Ethereum Core ETP (ABBA) remains 100% physically backed, with all Bitcoin and Ethereum securely held in institutional-grade custody, ensuring the highest levels of investor confidence and security.

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s first and largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a six-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our six-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com.

