Global Almond Butter Market to Reach USD 1,296.2 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global almond butter market is set to witness rapid expansion in the coming years, driven by a rising consumer shift towards healthier food alternatives. The market is projected to reach USD 751.6 million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2025 and 2035, reaching approximately USD 1,296.2 million by 2035. This growth is fueled by the increasing awareness of almond butter’s nutritional benefits, including its high protein and fiber content, heart-healthy fats, and weight management properties.

In addition, almond butter’s versatility in various culinary applications has made it a popular choice among consumers looking for plant-based, natural, and organic food options. Its growing presence in supermarkets, online stores, and foodservice outlets further supports its market expansion. As demand for clean-label and functional foods continues to rise, manufacturers are introducing innovative flavors, organic options, and sustainable packaging solutions to capture consumer interest.

Almonds have been identified as a plant-based superfood , and hence, they are gaining immense popularity for the production of non-dairy products. Food products made from non-dairy almond protein powder and almond butter, have established nutritional benefits as well as exceptional flavor and texture.

Stay Informed – Request a Sample Copy for Exclusive Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D3134343438

The almond butter industry is benefiting from a surge in demand due to its rich nutritional profile. Almond butter is packed with essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making it a preferred alternative to traditional spreads. With growing concerns over obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, consumers are increasingly opting for almond butter as a part of their daily diet. The industry is also witnessing an increase in product diversification, with brands introducing innovative flavors and value-added formulations to cater to varied consumer needs.





Market Opportunities for Almond Butter in the Food and Beverage Sector

The food and beverage sector is presenting lucrative opportunities for almond butter manufacturers. Almond butter is now being widely used as an ingredient in smoothies, protein bars, baked goods, and even dairy alternatives, contributing to its expanding market presence. The versatility of almond butter makes it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts. With the increasing popularity of plant-based eating, more food manufacturers are incorporating almond butter into their products, further driving demand.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global almond butter market is projected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.6% .

with a CAGR of . Health consciousness and plant-based eating trends are major market drivers.

are major market drivers. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail are key distribution channels.

are key distribution channels. North America and Europe lead the market , while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth .

, while . Product innovation, including flavored and organic options, is a key strategy for manufacturers.



Key Almond Butter Market Trends

Growing Preference for Plant-Based Diets : The increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles has significantly contributed to the popularity of almond butter as a dairy-free alternative.

: The increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles has significantly contributed to the popularity of almond butter as a dairy-free alternative. Rising Health Awareness : Consumers are increasingly choosing almond butter for its high protein, fiber, and healthy fats that support weight management and heart health.

: Consumers are increasingly choosing almond butter for its that support weight management and heart health. E-commerce Boom : Online platforms have become a key sales channel, making almond butter more accessible globally.

: Online platforms have become a key sales channel, making almond butter more accessible globally. Product Innovation: New flavors, organic varieties, and sustainable packaging solutions are shaping the market landscape.

Why is the demand for almond butter increasing?

The demand for almond butter is rising as more consumers recognize its health benefits and seek alternatives to traditional spreads. With increasing concerns over processed foods and unhealthy fats, almond butter has emerged as a preferred option due to its natural composition and nutrient density. The trend towards plant-based and gluten-free diets has further contributed to its popularity, as individuals look for clean, high-protein food options that support their health goals.

What role does sustainability play in the almond butter market?

Sustainability is a growing concern in the almond butter industry, with manufacturers focusing on ethical and environmentally friendly practices. The cultivation of almonds requires significant water resources, leading to concerns about water scarcity. To address this, many brands are adopting sustainable farming techniques, such as drip irrigation and regenerative agriculture. Additionally, companies are investing in biodegradable and recyclable packaging to reduce plastic waste. Ethical sourcing initiatives are also gaining importance, ensuring fair wages and responsible labor practices in almond farming communities.

Your Competitive Advantage Starts Here – Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/almond-butter-market

How Will Trend Of Veganism Affect The Sales Of Almond Butter?

Growing concerns regarding animal welfare are driving the trend of veganism across the globe. Aside from that, the almond butter market is poised to expand owing to the potential health benefits of almond products.

Calcium is necessary for strong bones and teeth, as well as pain management. Almonds have the highest calcium content of any nut. Almond butter is gaining immense popularity among vegans and individuals who don't eat dairy or eggs.

Country-Wise Insights

How Big Is the Opportunity for Almond Butter Market in the USA?

Shifting Preference for Vegan Food Products to Make Deeper Inroad for Almond Butter Market

Consumers in the USA are increasingly focused on plant-based protein alternatives to attain long-term health stability. This is driving up the priority of nutritional elements in food goods. The majority of the components used to make plant-based butter are organic and natural.

Almond butter has several nutritional benefits and aids in the treatment of a variety of health problems. Almonds, oats, coconuts, and other raw materials are high in protein and help to reduce fat consumption.

As a result, the consumption of vegan food products is expected to create growth opportunities for almond butter producers. According to FMI, the USA market is expected to hold more than 18% of the global almond butter market.

What are the Growth Prospects of the Almond Butter Market in the United Kingdom?

Lactose Intolerance Among the Consumers to Push the Sales of Almond Butter

According to a research study, lactose intolerance has affected 60% of the global population over the last decade. In the United Kingdom, one in every thirteen children suffers from stomach problems.

As a result, a huge portion of the population is switching from dairy to plant-based dairy replacements. According to FMI, the demand for dairy alternatives is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion in 2025, with sales of almond butter surpassing US$ 68 Million in the United Kingdom

What is the Growth Opportunity for Almond Butter Market Players in India?

Growing Trend of Veganism to Fuel the Demand for Almond Butter

Vegan butter consumption is increasing across the globe, although the preference for vegan products and acceptance of the vegan diet is expanding at a steady rate. As a result, the growing popularity of veganism in India will open growth avenues for the almond butter market players.

Hence, the demand for vegan butter in India will increase at a healthy rate, fueling the sales of almond butter.





Category-Wise Insights

What Factors Are Driving Demand for Organic Almond Butter?

As per FMI, demand for organic food has grown quickly among consumers in developed countries. On account of this, demand for organic vegan products is likely to expand in emerging countries, opening up the new export potential for almond butter.

As consumer awareness grows, consumers are gravitating toward organic and non-GMO items because they feel food should be natural and are aware of the components used in commercial products. According to FMI, the segment is expected to grow at a whopping CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

What are the Chief Applications of the Almond Butter Market?

Significant Sales of Almond Butter to Concentrate in the Food & Beverage Industry

Almond butter is extensively used in bakeries, snacks, and other applications, improving sales in the food & beverage industry. Almond products can be found in just about every food product category, including bakery, confectionery, snacks, and convenience foods. Using almond products is an elegant way of improving the appearance of the food product with sustainability.

Will Sales of Almond Butter Increase through E-Commerce Channels?

Penetration of Online Platforms and Social Media to Fuel Almond Butter Sales

In recent years, penetration of the e-Commerce industry is increasing due to convenience, price, and experience. As a result, the online retailers and distribution channels segment is predicted to exhibit growth at a rate of 8.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Explore Dairy Alternatives Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/dairy-alternatives

Competition Outlook

The almond butter market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product differentiation, innovation, and sustainability. Leading companies include:

Justin’s, LLC

Barney Butter

Blue Diamond Growers

MaraNatha

Once Again Nut Butter





Almond Butter Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Spreads

Liquid

Blocks



By End Use:

Food and Beverage Industry

HoReCa

Household Retail



By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Modern Trade Convenience Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global nut butter market is projected to achieve a market valuation of USD 1.20 billion in 2023. Over the next decade, it is expected to witness significant growth, reaching a market value of USD 2.76 billion by the end of 2033, with a robust CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

As of 2023, the global shea butter market has successfully attained a significant valuation of USD 2.75 billion, reflecting its robust growth trajectory.

Global kokum butter market demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 692.6 million in 2023, forecast a CAGR of 6.3% to be valued at USD 1,236.2 million from 2023 to 2033.

The Cocoa Butter market is expected to be valued at USD 10,558.9 million in 2033, and as on 2023 the market valuation is USD 8548.6 million.

The vegan butter market size is expected to top USD 2,870 million in 2023. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033, surpassing USD 4,784.7 million by 2033.

The peanut butter market is in line to be valued at USD 8,040.9 million by 2034. This is a rise from the 2024 value, which is predicted to be USD 5,470 million.

Expected to total a valuation of USD 4.1 Billion in 2023, the lactic butter market is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%. As the name suggests, lactic butter is made from whole milk that has been fermented with lactic acid.

The global coconut butter market is estimated to be worth USD 253.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 576.2 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The global macadamia butter market is estimated to account for USD 1.7 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 3.1 billion by 2035.

The cupuacu butter market share is anticipated to reach USD 44.7 million in 2024. The industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% in the ten-year time frame, with total value reaching USD 81.4 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube