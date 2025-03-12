DC Blockchain Summit Announces Speaker Lineup of Industry Leaders Amid Promising Policy Climate for Blockchain and Crypto

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber, the world’s first and largest blockchain trade association, today announced its lineup of speakers for the 10th annual DC Blockchain Summit, the premier event for blockchain professionals, policymakers, and innovators. The Summit, occurring later this month on March 26, 2025, with Chainlink as the title sponsor, will be held in Washington’s Capital Turnaround state-of-the-art event venue.

This year’s lineup of Summit speakers will encompass a broad spectrum of backgrounds, including blockchain pioneers, industry executives and policymakers to discuss the key areas of opportunity, considerations and friction points that need to be resolved to enable institutional engagement.

Speakers include:

Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Strategy, Inc

Richard Teng, CEO, Binance

Paolo Ardoino, CEO, Tether

Zachary Folkman, Co-Founder, World Liberty Financial

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill

Digital Asset Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil

CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger

Adrienne A. Harris, Superintendent, NY Department of Financial Services

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital

Caitlin Long, Founder and CEO, Custodia Bank

Among many more...

Speakers are announced on an ongoing basis and are subject to change. For the full and update lineup of speakers, please visit https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com/speakers

“In the decade-long history of the DC Blockchain Summit, we have never seen a moment as pivotal as this. With the first pro-crypto President and a growing Congressional majority, the opportunity to drive meaningful blockchain adoption has never been stronger. Now is the time to align industry and policymakers to ensure the U.S. leads the world in blockchain innovation. Join us in Washington, D.C., as we shape the future of blockchain and digital assets,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO, The Digital Chamber.



The DC Blockchain Summit for the last decade has brought together the most influential voices leading the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, connecting them with the nation’s top policymakers and regulators for crucial discussions and conversations on key issues that will define the future of the industry and its success. This exclusive event features policymakers shaping legislation and regulations impacting blockchain development, as well as CEOs, leading companies, and investors who align with The Digital Chamber’s mission to drive the industry into the future.



For more information on the DC Blockchain Summit, please visit https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com.



About The Digital Chamber:

The Digital Chamber is a Washington, D.C.-based, non-profit organization committed to promoting blockchain adoption. The Digital Chamber envisions a fair and inclusive digital and financial ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to participate. Through targeted education, advocacy, and strategic collaborations with government and industry stakeholders, The Digital Chamber drives innovation and shapes policies that create a favorable environment for the blockchain technology ecosystem. For more information visit www.digitalchamber.org.

Media Contact:

