Humanoid Robots Market Research Report 2025-2035, Profiles of 62 Company Profiles Including Boston Dynamics, Honda, NVIDIA, Apptronik, Rainbow Robotics, Mimic,and Galbot Among Others

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Humanoid Robots Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Humanoid Robots Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the global humanoid robotics sector, offering insights into technological advancements, market dynamics, and future potential across multiple industries.

The emerging humanoid robotics market represents a significant technological frontier with complex economic implications. Current market projections estimate a potential market value of $38 billion by 2035, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

Key technological developments are primarily concentrated in the United States and China. Economic disruption is expected in labour markets, with early applications focusing on manufacturing, logistics, and specialized service environments.

The technological maturity of humanoid robots remains in early stages, with practical deployment currently limited to controlled industrial settings. Ongoing research and development will be critical in determining the long-term viability and economic impact of humanoid robotic technologies. Significant challenges persist in achieving versatile, cost-effective autonomous systems capable of complex, adaptive human-like interactions.

Contents include:

Detailed analysis of global humanoid robot market

Comprehensive technology assessment

In-depth exploration of end-use markets

Conservative and optimistic market projections

Global regulatory landscape examination

Technical analysis covering:

Advanced robotics design

Intelligent control systems

Sensor and perception technologies

Materials innovation

Power and energy management

Human-robot interaction methodologies

Extensive market segmentation across critical domains including:

Healthcare and Assistance

Education and Research

Customer Service

Entertainment

Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Personal and Domestic Applications

Comprehensive regional analysis including:

United States market dynamics

China's technological ecosystem

Japanese robotics innovations

Emerging market opportunities

Company and Technology Landscape

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Humanoid Robots: Definition and Characteristics

1.2 Historical Overview and Evolution

1.3 Current State of Humanoid Robots in 2025

1.4 The Importance of Humanoid Robots

1.5 Markets and Applications (TRL)

1.6 Models and Stage of Commercial Development

1.7 Investments and Funding

1.8 Market News and Commercial Developments 2023-2034

1.9 Costs

1.9.1 Type

1.9.2 Components

1.10 Market Drivers

1.10.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

1.10.2 Labour force shortages

1.10.3 Labour force substitution

1.10.4 Need for Personal Assistance and Companionship

1.10.5 Exploration of Hazardous and Extreme Environments

1.11 Market Challenges

1.12 Technical Challenges

1.13 Global regulations

1.14 Market in Japan

1.15 Market in United States

1.16 Market in China

2 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1 Advancements in Humanoid Robot Design

2.2 Intelligent Control Systems and Optimization

2.3 Advanced Robotics and Automation

2.4 Intelligent Manufacturing

2.4.1 Design and Prototyping

2.4.2 Component Manufacturing

2.4.3 Assembly and Integration

2.4.4 Software Integration and Testing

2.4.5 Quality Assurance and Performance Validation

2.5 Brain Computer Interfaces

2.6 Robotics and Intelligent Health

2.6.1 Robotic Surgery and Minimally Invasive Procedures

2.6.2 Rehabilitation and Assistive Robotics

2.6.3 Caregiving and Assistive Robots

2.6.4 Intelligent Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

2.6.5 Telemedicine and Remote Health Management

2.6.6 Robotics in Mental Health

2.7 Micro-nano Robots

2.8 Medical and Rehabilitation Robots

2.9 Mechatronics and Robotics

2.10 Image Processing, Robotics and Intelligent Vision

2.11 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.11.1 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

2.11.2 End-to-end AI

2.11.3 Multi-modal AI algorithms

2.12 Sensors and Perception Technologies

2.12.1 Vision Systems

2.12.2 Tactile and Force Sensors

2.12.3 Auditory Sensors

2.12.4 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

2.12.5 Proximity and Range Sensors

2.12.6 Environmental Sensors

2.12.7 Biometric Sensors

2.12.8 Sensor Fusion

2.13 Power and Energy Management

2.13.1 Battery Technologies

2.13.2 Energy Harvesting and Regenerative Systems

2.13.3 Power Distribution and Transmission

2.13.4 Thermal Management

2.13.5 Energy-Efficient Computing and Communication

2.13.6 Wireless Power Transfer and Charging

2.13.7 Energy Optimization and Machine Learning

2.14 SoCs for Humanoid Robotics

2.15 Cloud Robotics and Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT)

2.16 Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) and Social Robotics

2.17 Biomimetic and Bioinspired Design

2.18 Materials for Humanoid Robots

2.18.1 New materials development

2.18.2 Metals

2.18.3 Plastics and Polymers

2.18.4 Composites

2.18.5 Elastomers

2.18.6 Smart Materials

2.18.7 Textiles

2.18.8 Ceramics

2.18.9 Biomaterials

2.18.10 Nanomaterials

2.18.11 Coatings

2.19 Binding Skin Tissue

3 END USE MARKETS

3.1 Market supply chain

3.2 Healthcare and Assistance

3.3 Education and Research

3.4 Customer Service and Hospitality

3.5 Entertainment and Leisure

3.6 Manufacturing and Industry

3.6.1 Assembly and Production

3.6.2 Quality Inspection

3.6.3 Warehouse Assistance

3.7 Military and Defense

3.8 Personal Use and Domestic Settings

4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE (UNITS AND REVENUES) 2024-2035

4.1 Global shipments in units (Total)

4.2 By type of robot in units

4.3 By region in units

4.4 Revenues (Total)

4.5 Revenues (By end use market)

5 COMPANY PROFILES (62 Company Profiles)

6 HUMANOID ROBOTS DEVELOPED BY ACADEMIA

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Addverb Technologies

Agibot

Agility Robotics

Apptronik

Baidu

Beijing HRIC

Boardwalk Robotics

Booster Robotics

Boston Dynamics

BXI Robotics

Clone Robotics

Cosine Robots

Dataa Robotics

Dreame Technology

Electron Robots

Elephant Robotics

Embodied

EngineAI

Engineered Arts

EX Robots

FDROBOT

Figure AI

Fourier Intelligence

GAC

Galbot

Generation Robots

Hanson Robotics

Honda

Humanoid

Humanoid Robots (Shanghai) Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kepler

K-Scale Labs

Leju Robotics

LimX Dynamics

Macco Robotics

Mentee Robotics

Mimic

Neura Robotics

NVIDIA

1X Technologies

Oversonic

PAL Robotics

PaXini Technology

Persona AI

Rainbow Robotics

Rhoban Robots

RobotEra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yk8oi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.