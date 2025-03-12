Atomiq Inc., a Subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc., ($KNOS) Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance for Patent Application 17/926,508

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – March 12, 2025 – Atomiq Inc., a subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC: KNOS), proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application number 17/926,508 titled "NUCLEAR VOLTAIC POWER-SOURCE." This crucial patent approval follows Atomiq's strategic acquisition of an extensive portfolio of innovative patents directly from the distinguished inventor's corporation in the nuclear-powered diamond battery niche, substantially enhancing its intellectual property position in advanced energy solutions.

Patent Acquisition and Strategic Portfolio Expansion

This newly allowed patent is one of several high-value patent assets recently acquired by Atomiq from the inventor's corporation, strategically positioning the company at the forefront of nuclear battery innovation. Additional patent applications from this same inventor, included in the portfolio acquisition, remain pending with the USPTO, providing significant potential for further breakthroughs and reinforcing Atomiq's competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving sector.

Revolutionizing Energy Storage with Advanced Nuclear-Powered Batteries

The soon-to-be-issued patent encompasses proprietary nuclear voltaic technology capable of delivering unprecedented battery longevity, efficiency, and sustainability. Developed to provide continuous, maintenance-free power for over five decades without recharging, this technology addresses critical demands across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, aerospace, defence, and medical technology.

"The USPTO allowance of this patent highlights Atomiq's dedication to pioneering sustainable and transformative energy solutions," said Greg Rubin, CEO of Kronos Advanced Technologies. "Following our recent intellectual property acquisitions, Atomiq is uniquely positioned to accelerate commercialization of nuclear-powered battery technology, significantly impacting industries globally."

Key Industry Differentiators

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries that require frequent replacements and pose environmental disposal challenges, Atomiq’s nuclear-powered battery provides exceptional durability, reliability, and a substantially reduced environmental footprint. This technology addresses the rapidly growing global battery market—projected to reach approximately $310 billion by 2030—and positions Atomiq as a potential leader in sustainable, long-duration power solutions.

Broad Market Applications and Commercialization Opportunities

Atomiq’s nuclear voltaic battery technology promises substantial benefits across various sectors:

Consumer Electronics – Ultra-long battery life for smartphones, laptops, and wearables.

– Ultra-long battery life for smartphones, laptops, and wearables. Medical Devices – Continuous, reliable power for critical devices like pacemakers and medical implants.

– Continuous, reliable power for critical devices like pacemakers and medical implants. Aerospace & Defence – Extended operational lifetimes for satellites and communication systems.

– Extended operational lifetimes for satellites and communication systems. Industrial IoT – Robust power solutions for sensors and automation systems in remote or extreme environments.

Next Steps for Strategic Growth

With the allowance of patent 17/926,508 secured and additional related patent applications pending, Atomiq Inc. is proactively exploring strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, and collaboration opportunities aimed at accelerating market entry and global adoption.

"This patent allowance represents just one step in our expansive strategy," Rubin emphasized. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive innovation and establish Atomiq as a central player in the future of nuclear-powered energy storage."

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2002 and initially funded by the U.S. military, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTC: KNOS) has evolved into a diversified technology company with a strong focus on air purification, digital health innovations, and next-generation energy solutions. The company has pioneered electrostatic air movement and filtration technology, achieving a breakthrough in high-efficiency, filterless air purification and securing FDA 510(k) clearance for its medical-grade air purifiers.

Over the years, Kronos has expanded into new markets through strategic innovation and IP and technology acquisitions, leading to the formation of two high-impact subsidiaries: KronosMD Inc. and Atomiq Inc.

KronosMD Inc. – Transforming Digital Dental Health with 3D Ultrasound Imaging

KronosMD Inc. is an industry disruptor in dental diagnostics and digital health, pioneering the S-WAVE™ ultrasound 3D imaging technology—the first point-of-care, remote 3D dental ultrasound platform powered by AI. This patented innovation provides real-time, radiation-free imaging, enabling dentists to detect cracks, cavities, and faulty restorations more accurately than ever before.

The S-WAVE™ system features a proprietary intraoral 3D ultrasound sensor that seamlessly integrates with mobile devices, allowing patients and dentists to perform remote digital impressions, making it a game-changer for Invisalign® clear aligners, implant planning, and orthodontic applications.

KronosMD is redefining modern dentistry by integrating AI-driven diagnostics, SaaS-based imaging solutions, and cloud connectivity. The company’s robust IP portfolio covers multiple patents related to digital dental imaging, positioning KronosMD at the forefront of AI-powered dental healthcare.

Atomiq Inc. – The Future of Energy with Nuclear Diamond Battery Technology

Atomiq Inc., a subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies, is pioneering nuclear diamond battery (NDB) technology, developing ultra-long-lasting, maintenance-free power solutions for industries that require continuous, secure, and sustainable energy.

Atomiq’s patented NDB technology harnesses radioisotope decay energy, using synthetic diamond semiconductors to generate electricity that lasts for decades without recharging. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, Atomiq’s solid-state nuclear battery is compact, radiation-shielded, and scalable for various industries, including:

Aerospace & Defence – Powering satellites, deep-space probes, and military applications

Medical Devices – Enabling battery-free pacemakers, neurostimulators, and drug delivery implants

Smart Infrastructure & IoT – Providing self-sustaining energy for remote monitoring and AI systems

Humanoid Robotics & AI – Fuelling next-generation humanoid robots with 50+ years of power autonomy

With global demand for advanced batteries expected to exceed $400 billion by 2030, and the nuclear battery market projected to surpass $1.5 billion by 2028, Atomiq Inc. is positioned to disrupt energy storage with its patent-backed, ultra-long-lasting battery technology.

Shaping the Future of Technology

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. continues to drive innovation in air purification, digital health, and energy storage, leading with proprietary IP, breakthrough research, and scalable technology solutions. Through KronosMD Inc. and Atomiq Inc., the company is reshaping industries, improving global health, safety, and sustainability with cutting-edge solutions.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

