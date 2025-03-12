Junk-N-Haul Celebrates 5 Years of Junk Removal Excellence in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs, CO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Junk-N-Haul, a leading provider of junk removal in Colorado Springs, is proud to celebrate five years of serving homeowners and businesses with exceptional, hassle-free junk hauling services. Since opening its doors in 2019, Junk-N-Haul has helped thousands of residents clear out clutter and reclaim their spaces, becoming a trusted name in the industry.



Founded by Fred Tolerico, Junk-N-Haul has built a reputation for outstanding customer service and eco-friendly disposal practices. The company specializes in residential junk removal, commercial junk removal, and hoarder cleanouts, ensuring that clients receive professional, efficient, and affordable solutions for unwanted items. With a commitment to sustainability and community involvement, Junk-N-Haul continues to grow and innovate in the junk removal industry.



A Milestone Worth Celebrating



Reaching a five-year milestone in the junk removal industry is no small feat. Junk-N-Haul has stood out in the competitive Colorado Springs market by providing reliable, customer-focused services and environmentally responsible disposal methods. Since its founding, the company has removed tons of waste from homes and businesses, ensuring that as much material as possible is donated or recycled instead of ending up in landfills.



“When I started Junk-N-Haul, my goal was to provide a service that was not only convenient but also environmentally responsible,” said Fred Tolerico, owner of Junk-N-Haul. “Now, five years later, we’ve helped nearly 10,000 customers declutter their homes and businesses while keeping sustainability at the core of what we do.”



Junk-N-Haul’s Google Business Profile reflects its high level of service, boasting numerous five-star reviews from satisfied customers. See what customers are saying: Check out Junk-N-Haul on Google.



How Junk-N-Haul Benefits the Community



Junk removal is more than just clearing out unwanted items. Junk-N-Haul is dedicated to making a difference in Colorado Springs through eco-friendly disposal practices, exceptional service, and community outreach. Some of the key benefits the company brings to its customers include:



Hassle-Free Service – Whether it’s a single-item pickup or a full hoarder cleanout, Junk-N-Haul makes the process seamless and stress-free. Customers can book online or call for fast service.



Residential and Commercial Junk Removal – From old furniture and appliances to office equipment and renovation debris, Junk-N-Haul tackles projects of all sizes for homeowners, businesses, and property managers.



Eco-Friendly Disposal – The company prioritizes recycling, donating usable items, and reducing landfill waste, making a positive impact on the environment.



Affordable and Transparent Pricing – No hidden fees! Junk-N-Haul provides upfront pricing and free estimates to ensure customers know exactly what to expect.



Trusted Professionals – With highly trained staff and transparent pricing, Junk-N-Haul is known for its reliability, honesty, and dedication to customer satisfaction.



Emergency and Same-Day Services – For those in urgent need of junk removal, Junk-N-Haul offers same-day or next-day pickups, ensuring quick and efficient service.



Local and Family-Owned – As a locally-owned business, Junk-N-Haul takes pride in serving the Colorado Springs community with a personal touch.



Looking Ahead: The Future of Junk-N-Haul



With five years of success behind them, Junk-N-Haul is looking toward the future. Plans for expanding services, introducing new equipment, and growing the team are already in motion.

The company remains committed to its core values of customer satisfaction, sustainability, and community support.



One of the company’s next big goals is to expand its fleet of trucks and enhance its service areas to reach even more customers in the Colorado Springs region. Additionally, Junk-N-Haul is exploring new partnerships with local charities and donation centers to increase the number of items diverted from landfills.



“We’re just getting started,” Tolerico added. “The next five years will be even bigger and better, with more ways to serve our community and protect the environment.”



To learn more about Junk-N-Haul’s services or to schedule a pickup, visit: Junk Removal in Colorado Springs.



About Junk-N-Haul



Junk-N-Haul is a full-service junk removal company based in Colorado Springs, CO. Founded in 2019 by Fred Tolerico, the company provides residential and commercial junk removal, hoarder cleanouts, furniture removal, appliance disposal, yard waste removal, and construction debris cleanup. With a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices and exceptional customer service, Junk-N-Haul continues to be a top choice for junk hauling in the area.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/junk-n-haul-celebrates-5-years-of-junk-removal-excellence-in-colorado-springs/