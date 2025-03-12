KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MARCH 2025 AT 1:00 PM EET



Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Entity closely associated with Geber-Teir

Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: SLS Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland rf (Teir, Björn, TJ)

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Carina Geber-Teir

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Kalmar Oyj

LEI: 549300DC44NFBM1KCD97

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 99618/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-02-11

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571054

Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2260 Unit price: 34.425 EUR





Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2260 Volume weighted average price: 34.425 EUR





Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900





