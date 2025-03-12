KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MARCH 2025 AT 1:00 PM EET
Kalmar Corporation, Managers’ Transactions: Entity closely associated with Geber-Teir
Kalmar Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, which concerns shares in Kalmar Corporation received by a manager or their closely associated person.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: SLS Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland rf (Teir, Björn, TJ)
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Carina Geber-Teir
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Kalmar Oyj
LEI: 549300DC44NFBM1KCD97
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 99618/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-11
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571054
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (MADE)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2260 Unit price: 34.425 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2260 Volume weighted average price: 34.425 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com