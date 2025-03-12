Railway Traction Motors Market to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2035, Growing at 4.8% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global railway traction motors market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 13 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

Traction motors have several advantages including compact design, large power efficiency, and a longer lifespan. In addition to this, the growth of different electric motors used in the railways is also supported by the steps taken by the governments of several countries for promoting the use of electric motors.

There is a growing electrification of railway networks and the conversion of diesel locomotives to electric locomotives. Rising use of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries in rolling stock and traction power is providing lucrative growth prospects for key market participants. These participants are heavily spending on research and development (R&D) initiatives to improve railway systems, allowing them to grow overall sales and profitability.re heavily investing in R&D activities to enhance railway systems, which is helping them increase overall sales and profitability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global railway traction motors market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 20 billion by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7 billion growing at a CAGR of 8% between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035

in 2035 AC Motors under disease are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3.9 billion between 2025and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4.3 billion collectively

“Technological advancements and rise in electrical locomotives will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Railway Traction Motors Market:

Key industry participants like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ABB Ltd; ALSTOM Holdings SA; Caterpillar Inc.; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Bombardier Inc; Saini Group; Siemens AG; Sulzer Ltd; Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH; Toshiba International Corporation.; Other Prominent Players are driving the railway traction motors industry.

Market Development

The growth in the electric and hybrid rail traction motor segment is pretty intense. The driving factors of this are basically the trend towards sustainability and saving energy. With urbanization growing at an even faster pace today, there arose a new requirement: a well-developed system of public transport. The increasing demand in turn requires increased investment in constructing modern railway systems. Intra-developments related to weight loss, improved designs, have been integrated and developed to raise performance at the same time as decreasing operating cost.

In September 2024 the train bogie overhaul project for Alstom reached a major milestone, as the last of the 35 11-carriage Pendolino trains received completed bogie sets. It formed part of the major refurbishment of Avanti West Coast's Class 390 fleet, with 770 bogies being revamped at Alstom's facility in Crewe. The overhaul project started in September 2023, targeting a total of 1,148 bogies so that the fleet will remain reliable when taken after sever utilization; it counts 750,000 miles for every train.

Railway Traction Motors Industry News:

In recent years, the global railway traction motors market has witnessed several significant developments, with key players actively expanding their market presence through strategic investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and alliances. Companies are focusing on innovation to enhance efficiency and performance in railway systems.

In September 2024, Hitachi Industrial Products achieved a groundbreaking milestone by leading the world's first commercialized copper diecast rotor for railway traction motors. This innovation has contributed to the development of lightweight rotors, improving the overall efficiency of electric trains. Such advancements highlight the ongoing evolution of railway technology, aimed at enhancing performance and sustainability in modern rail transport systems.

