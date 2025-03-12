ROSE LifeScience Expands Pure Laine and Tam Tams Lineups with New Pre-Rolls, Vapes, and Fan-Favourite Cultivars for Winter 2025

HUNTINGDON, Quebec, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributor, and marketer, recently introduced innovative extensions to the company’s popular Pure Laine and Tam Tams brands. Designed to elevate the cannabis experience, these new offerings reflect ROSE’s continued commitment to quality, convenience, and delivering products that resonate with Canadian consumers.

Pure Laine Originals – Greatest Hits & Big Pleasures Slims

Pure Laine Originals continues its mission of delivering comfort staples and simple pleasures with two exciting additions:

Big Pleasures Slims (Alberta): A new iteration of the popular Big Pleasures ounce, now rolled into 70 pre-rolls. Part of the Originals lineup, these pre-rolls deliver convenience, quality, and the reliability consumers have come to trust from Big Pleasures.

(Alberta): A new iteration of the popular Big Pleasures ounce, now rolled into 70 pre-rolls. Part of the Originals lineup, these pre-rolls deliver convenience, quality, and the reliability consumers have come to trust from Big Pleasures. Greatest Hits Vape Cartridges (Ontario & Alberta): Rotating big-hits from Big Pleasures, now in flavor-forward 510 cartridges. Quality you can trust, brought to you by the Originals’ lineup.

Pure Laine Selects – Special Haze & Original Kush Slims

Designed to reflect the aromas and experiences of cannabis classics, the Pure Laine Selects platform expands with:

Special Haze Slims & Original Kush Slims (Ontario): Iconic Special Haze & Original Kush cultivars now available in sleek, smooth-burning 10-packs.



Tam Tams Summer Sundaze – Cherry Bloom & Tropical Milkshake Pre-Rolls

Transporting consumers to the heart of a Montreal summer, Tam Tams introduces two sweet and sundae-inspired strains in a convenient pre-roll format:

Cherry Bloom & Tropical Milkshake Pre-Rolls (Ontario): Fan-favorite Cherry Bloom and Tropical Milkshake cultivars in a 7x0.5g pre-roll format. Soak up that sweet joie de vivre of a Montreal summer—all year long.



ROSE’s winter 2025 products are available in select provinces across Canada.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis in Québec and across Canada. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the Québec market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering in the Québec and Canadian markets. Rose LifeScience is majority owned by Village Farms International (Nasdaq: VFF) with the balance owned and operated by its Québec-based founders. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Valentine Vaillant

Chief Commercial Officer

valentine.vaillant@roselifescience.ca

438 989-6654

