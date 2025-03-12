Chuck E. Cheese Launches STEAM-tastic Adventure Field Trips Accredited by STEM.org Educational Research™

IRVING, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment center, is bringing learning to life with Chuck E.’s STEAM-tastic Adventure — a new hands-on field trip program designed for kindergarten through fifth grade students. Developed in partnership with STEM.org Educational Research™ and aligned to NGSS, ISTE, and CASEL standards, the program transforms a day at Chuck E. Cheese into a truly educational—and wildly fun—learning experience.

Designed to support real classroom learning goals in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM), the Chuck E.’s STEAM-tastic Adventure offers grade-specific, curriculum-aligned content that helps students build critical thinking and problem-solving skills through interactive lessons and games. The program includes pre-visit study guides, in-center lessons, student worksheets, and take-home activities—all designed to make it easy for teachers to deliver a high-quality educational experience.

And because the family entertainment center brand knows that fun is part of the learning journey, students will join Chuck E. Cheese and his zany science-loving sidekick, Professor Ponder, for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy STEAM adventure. Together, they help bring key concepts to life with playful explanations, unexpected twists, and a few silly surprises—making STEAM learning not just engaging, but truly unforgettable.

Educators have voiced what matters most: fun learning, budget-friendly pricing, and a safe, secure environment. This program delivers on all three—making Chuck E.’s STEAM-tastic Adventure one of the most affordable accredited STEAM field trip options available anywhere. Every visit includes a kid-approved lunch, All You Can Play game time, and a secure experience backed by our trusted Kid Check® system.

What’s Included in Every Chuck E.’s STEAM-tastic Adventure Field Trip

Each field trip experience is tailored by grade level—with content specifically designed to support curriculum standards for:

Kindergarten & 1st Grade

2nd & 3rd Grade

4th & 5th Grade



Teachers receive a complete package of classroom-ready materials, including:

A Pre-Visit Activity to set the stage for learning

A Teacher Lesson Guide to support instruction

Student Worksheets and Extension Activities aligned to academic standards

A Post-Visit Certificate of Completion for students

During the visit, students will enjoy:

An interactive lesson led by Chuck E. and Professor Ponder, blending hands-on STEAM exploration with unforgettable fun

A kid-friendly lunch with two slices of pizza and a refillable drink

90 minutes of All You Can Play games

A take-home goodie bag and a return-visit E-Ticket voucher

All field trips are hosted in a safe, secure environment, supported by our Kid Check® system—a trusted safety program that gives schools and parents peace of mind.

Field trips begin April 1, 2025, and reservations are now open. To learn more or book your next unforgettable STEAM field trip, visit: https://chuckecheese.com/education

Celebrate Pi Day – Deliciously!

To celebrate the launch of Chuck E.’s STEAM-tastic Adventure, participating locations will offer a special Pi Day deal on March 14. Buy any large pizza and get a medium build-your-own 1-topping pizza for just $3.14—a tasty tribute to 3.14! The offer is available with a coupon, downloadable from https://chuckecheese.com/coupons https://chuckecheese.com/coupons

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states in the U.S., and locations across 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

About STEM.org Educational Research™

STEM.org is the longest continually-operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Since 2001, its leadership has assisted with key initiatives that have been critical to the overall growth and proliferation of the movement, including early work on the 2005 STEM Congressional Caucus. Its team demonstrates the best in pedagogics and andragogics, supporting the world’s top brands, organizations and thousands of educators globally.

