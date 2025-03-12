Tilray Grows Its Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Line, Runner's High Brewing, Across the East Coast and Mid-West Regions





NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Beverages (“Tilray”), the beverage division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis, and wellness industries, today announced the distribution expansion for Runner’s High Brewing, its non-alcoholic craft beer brand, across 4,500 new distribution points. Runner’s High aims to elevate, motivate, and celebrate the unique lifestyle of the social running community by offering the perfect craft beer experience without the alcohol, making it ideal for beer lovers among runners.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer at Tilray Beverages, stated, "With the addition of 4,500 Points of Distribution, including major retailers like Publix, HEB, Harris Teeter, and Lowes Foods, we are expanding Runner’s High’s presence and reach to consumers. This increase in distribution reflects the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages and our goal to make Runner’s High a preferred option for consumers and runners across the nation."

Runner’s High offers a variety of non-alcoholic, low-calorie craft brews:

Golden Wheat: A bright golden ale with citrus aromas, 90 calories.

Raspberry Wheat: Ruby red with ripe raspberry and raspberry jam notes, 70 calories.

Dark Chocolate: A rich, dark brown brew with a rich chocolate taste, 60 calories.



To further strengthen our presence within the running community, Runner’s High is collaborating with Union Fit Hub in Atlanta, Georgia and will maintain its involvement at the Peachtree Road Race through a partnership with the Atlanta Track Club in July. The Peachtree Road Race, scheduled for July 3-4, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, is the world’s largest 10-kilometer running event, attracting 60,000 participants, both amateur and professional.

About Runner’s High Brewing Company

Runner’s High is taking non-alcohol brews to the next level! Created with the social running community at the heart, Runner’s High brings an elevated craft offering to the fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage space. Each brew is crafted with all natural ingredients and lifted hop terpenes to deliver a premium beer-like experience, without the alcohol. Each brew is also under 90 calories so with three flavors to choose from – Golden Wheat, Raspberry Wheat, and Dark Chocolate - there’s something refreshing for everyone, runners and friends alike, to grab a brew and cheers to the movement!

For further information, please visit www.runnershighbrew.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

