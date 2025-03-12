Vitesse and Five Sigma Partner to Expedite Payments and Enhance Customer Experience in Insurance Claims

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitesse, a leading global treasury and payment provider for the insurance industry, and Five Sigma, a pioneer in AI-native claims management technology, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize claims payouts. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment as insurers face increasing pressure to modernize their claims and payment infrastructure. Through a Plug & Play integration, insurers, MGAs, and TPAs can automate claims payments, enhance the claimant experience, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

The partnership brings together Five Sigma’s AI-native claims management platform, which automates and streamlines claims handling, with Vitesse’s real-time payment infrastructure, designed to enhance settlement disbursement.

By leveraging AI and automation, Five Sigma accelerates claims handling, enabling insurance companies to reduce cycle times and automatically adjust simple claims through Straight-Through Processing (STP). With Vitesse’s Payee Choice, claimants gain the flexibility to receive payouts via their preferred method, ensuring faster and more convenient settlements. By integrating these capabilities, insurers leveraging both platforms can now eliminate delays, reduce administrative burdens, and improve financial oversight. Ultimately, these advancements create a smoother, more transparent, and fully digital claims experience for policyholders.

“The insurance industry is moving toward an era of fully connected systems, where automation and real-time financial management go hand in hand,” said Phil McGriskin, CEO & Founder, Vitesse. “By embedding Vitesse’s payment capabilities into Five Sigma’s platform, we’re giving insurers a seamless solution that optimizes the entire claims lifecycle—from reserve management to final disbursement—while ensuring faster and transparent payments that enhance policyholder experience. This is also an important step forward in our U.S. expansion, which strengthens our market presence and reinforces our global leadership in claims fund management.”

“We’re glad to partner with Vitesse to further streamline and speed up claims handling, from FNOL to payment. Vitesse shares our values of speed, automation, and customer service,” said Oded Barak, CEO and Co-founder, Five Sigma. “We offer insurers the most effective technology tools for end-to-end claims management. By integrating our claims management platform with Vitesse’s advanced payment capabilities, we’re enabling insurers to deliver unmatched operational efficiency and policyholder satisfaction. Faster claims settlements and stronger financial control directly benefit our customers and the broader insurance ecosystem.”

The collaboration represents a shift from outdated, manual claims payment processes to an integrated and automated approach that links claims management, capital oversight, and real-time payments. Insurers leveraging this integration can reduce operational costs, streamline reconciliation, and improve liquidity management, while ensuring compliance with evolving industry regulations.

About Vitesse

Vitesse is a KKR-backed global treasury and payment service provider built for the insurance sector. Its award-winning global payment network ensures fast and full-value payouts to claimants and has facilitated nearly $20 billion across 200+ countries and currencies. With services that optimize claim funds and expedite claim payments, Vitesse has brought back hundreds of millions of claim funds to insurers' balance sheets and helped insurers, MGAs and TPAs improve liquidity management, claims disbursement, and operational efficiency. Vitesse is licensed in the United Kingdom through the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and in Europe via De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). In the U.S., Vitesse recently established Vitesse Trust Company, LLC, approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

For more details, visit https://www.vitesse.io/

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma offers an AI-native claims management platform and Clive™, the industry's first AI Claims Adjuster, both streamlining every step of the claims process. Clive adds AI capabilities to any existing CMS, automating routine tasks and dynamically planning claim handling. Five Sigma’s platform improves claims handling with 360° visibility, advanced automation, and useful insights, reducing Loss Adjustment Expenses and improving customer satisfaction. Five Sigma allows adjusters to focus on complex decision-making and better customer service.

For more details, visit https://fivesigmalabs.com/

