Atsena Therapeutics Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ATSN-201 Gene Therapy to Treat X-linked Retinoschisis

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on using the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ATSN-201 for the treatment of X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS). ATSN-201, a best-in-class gene therapy product candidate, leverages AAV.SPR, the company’s novel spreading capsid, to achieve therapeutic levels of gene expression in photoreceptors of the central retina while avoiding the surgical risks of foveal detachment.

“We are pleased that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ATSN-201, reinforcing its potential to address the significant unmet need in XLRS, a rare inherited retinal disease with no approved treatments,” said Patrick Ritschel, Chief Executive Officer of Atsena Therapeutics. “This designation, along with the previously granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, marks an important milestone in advancing the development of ATSN-201. The Atsena team remains dedicated to developing transformative gene therapies and improving the quality of life of individuals suffering from XLRS and other inherited retinal diseases.”

Fast Track designation is granted to treatments intended to address serious or life-threatening diseases that have demonstrated the potential to meet an unmet medical need. Treatments that receive Fast Track designation may benefit from more frequent interactions with the FDA throughout drug development. In addition, the Fast Track program allows for Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for XLRS, which is typically diagnosed in early childhood and affects approximately 30,000 males in the U.S. and the EU. The safety and tolerability of ATSN-201 is currently being evaluated in the LIGHTHOUSE study, a Phase I/II, dose-escalation and dose-expansion clinical trial in male patients ages six and older with a clinical diagnosis of XLRS caused by mutations in the RS1 gene. Enrollment for this study is ongoing. For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT05878860).

About X-linked Retinoschisis (XLRS)

XLRS is a monogenic X-linked disease caused by mutations in the RS1 gene which encodes retinoschisin, a protein secreted primarily by photoreceptors. RS1 is localized to the extracellular surface of rods, cones, and bipolar cells. XLRS is characterized by schisis, or abnormal splitting of retinal layers, which causes impaired visual acuity that is not correctable with glasses and leads to progressive vision loss and ultimately blindness. XLRS primarily affects males and is typically diagnosed in early childhood. Approximately 30,000 males in the U.S. and EU have XLRS, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

About AAV.SPR

AAV.SPR, one of Atsena’s novel capsids, spreads laterally beyond the subretinal injection site to enable safe and efficient transduction of the central retina (where schisis cavities predominate in XLRS patient retinas) when injected into areas outside the macula. A preclinical study in non-human primates demonstrated that AAV.SPR promotes transgene expression well beyond subretinal injection bleb margins. This is in contrast to benchmark AAV vectors, which remain confined to the original bleb margins. At clinically relevant doses, AAV.SPR efficiently transduces foveal cones without the need for surgical detachment and has a favorable safety profile relative to benchmark capsids. For more information about the preclinical study and how AAV.SPR works, visit https://atsenatx.com/our-approach/laterally-spreading-aav/.

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics (“Atsena”) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a genetic condition that is typically diagnosed in childhood and leads to blindness later in life. ATSN-101, Atsena’s first-in-class, investigational gene therapy for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1), one of the most common causes of blindness in children, has completed a Phase 1 / 2 trial with positive results (https://doi.org/10.1016/s0140-6736(24)01447-8). Atsena is advancing ATSN-101 toward the initiation of a global pivotal trial as part of its exclusive strategic collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. Atsena’s pipeline is powered by novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology tailored to overcome the hurdles presented by inherited retinal diseases. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.

