Emergency Medical Service Products Market to Reach USD 62 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 6.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, The global emergency medical service products market was valued at USD 31 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a noteworthy CAGR of 6.4% to end up at USD 62 billion by 2035.

The emergency medical service kits market is expected to see substantial growth, driven by the growing demand for efficient healthcare solutions in urgent situations. With hospitals and emergency response units under pressure to save lives through improved patient outcomes, advanced medical devices and equipment prove indispensable. The rise in the number of emergency cases and the growing focus on its timely management is propelling the growth of various EMS products like monitoring systems, defibrillators, and communication tools. With technology integration like real-time data sharing and telemedicine, the effectiveness of these products is being improved, thus enabling the healthcare providers to offer premium quality emergency services.

The emphasis on rapid response and improved patient safety is further propelling market expansion. This will lead to a demand for larger quantities of disinfectants and cleaning agents as healthcare facilities will attach importance to infection control and reduction of healthcare associated infections.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The emergency medical service products market is projected to grow at 4% CAGR and reach USD 62 billion by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 28.71 billion between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7 billion

“Emergency medical service products are critical for enhancing response time and improving patient outcomes, fueling significant growth in the global market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Emergency Medical Service Products Market:

3M; Asahi Kasei Corporation; C. R. Bard, Inc.; Cardinal Health; GE Healthcare; Teleflex Incorporated; Medtronic Plc; Koninklijke Philips NV; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; Smiths Group PLC.

Market Development

The market for emergency medical services products globally is dynamic and is driven by rising health care needs and innovations in technology. Companies are increasingly inclined towards developing integrated solutions required for communication and coordination during emergencies. Research and development investments in innovative activities are further improving the products with more emphasis placed on the safety of the patients and the operational effectiveness.

For instance, on May 9, 2024, Teleflex Incorporated unveiled the Arrow™ EZ-IO™ Intraosseous Access Procedure Tray, the first sterile, single-use IO tray cleared by the FDA. This comprehensive kit includes a battery-powered driver and essential components, streamlining clinician workflow and enhancing rapid vascular access in emergency situations for improved patient care.

Emergency Medical Service Products Industry News:

In October 2024, GE Healthcare GE Healthcare introduced the Versana Premier Multi-Purpose Ultrasound System, designed for emergency medical services. This portable ultrasound device provides high-quality imaging in emergency situations, enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of trauma patients in pre-hospital settings.

In May 2023, Medtronic announced its acquisition of EOFlow, maker of the EOPatch® insulin delivery device. This partnership aims to enhance diabetes management by integrating EOFlow's technology with Medtronic's systems, providing patients with more choices and innovative solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the emergency medical service products market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Product Type (ECG Monitors, Pulse Oximeter, EEG Monitors, Temperature Monitors, Intracranial Pressure Monitors, Transcranial Dopplers, Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents, Other Product Types), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Other Applications), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

