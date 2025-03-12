Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 March 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EET

Changes in Marimekko’s management – Paula Ukonaho appointed Marimekko’s Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Management Group

Paula Ukonaho, 37, has been appointed Marimekko’s Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Management Group as of 11 June 2025 and will report to the President and CEO.

MA, Economics Paula Ukonaho joined Marimekko in August 2018 and has held various leadership positions in business, sales and customer journey development. Currently she works as Head of Business Development. Before Marimekko, Ukonaho worked as Manager in Global Retail Development at Fiskars Group, and prior to that, she held various positions in management consulting related to retail, customer experience, digital business and transformation in the United Kingdom and Finland at Capgemini and BearingPoint.

“I’m delighted to welcome Paula to join our Management Group. Paula’s stellar, wide-ranging knowledge in business development and transformation leadership complements our team and support us in our journey to scale up Marimekko’s growth,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko’s President and CEO.

Ukonaho is currently on parental leave and plans to return to work in fall 2025. Until her return, Marimekko’s Chief Financial Officer Elina Anckar will be leading the company’s Business Development and Transformation team in interim after Marimekko’s current Chief Business Development Officer Riika Wikberg leaves the company on 10 June 2025.

