Aerial Work Platforms Market Size is to Reach USD 21.0 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Safety Regulations and Construction Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerial work platforms (AWPs) market is poised for steady growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing safety regulations, a surge in construction activities, and the rising demand for efficient maintenance and repair operations. The market, valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 21.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Aerial work platform, also known as an aerial machine, bucket truck, or mobile elevating work platform, is a mechanical device that can provide temporary access to inaccessible locations, usually at height, for equipment and people.

Aerial work platforms are frequently utilized for various types of maintenance and construction works, including arboriculture to provide an autonomous work platform. It is also used in the power and telecommunications sectors for initiating intensive overhead line maintenance work.

Advanced features, including transport and access, as well as electrical outlets and compressed air hookups for power tools, may be found on innovative aerial work platforms. Additionally, some of the latest construction equipment platforms are equipped with window glass frames. Operators can frequently be lifted to a working position by underbridge units with the help of these frames.

Key Trend Shaping the Global Aerial Work Platforms Market

Rising Construction of Residential and Commercial Buildings

Rapid expansion of middle-class populations in developing countries and their high purchasing power are expected to push the demand for new commercial, as well as residential buildings. Thus, key companies are investing huge sums to innovate their existing product lines or to come up with new products.

For improved safety, platform load sensing features are being installed in all equipment in accordance with the new ANSI A92.20 requirements, along with active auxiliary guarding for operator protection. It is a major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the global market.

Assessment of Potential Roadblocks to Aerial Work Platforms Market Development

The degree of governmental safety restrictions in every country is strongly reliant on aerial work platforms. Some of the countries across the globe lack safety standards governing working at a specific height. Furthermore, lack of consumer understanding of the overall capabilities of scissor lifts may impede growth in the aerial work platforms market in the next decade.

Despite numerous initiatives taken by rental firms to improve development prospects, fleet owners in emerging countries are hesitant to buy scissor lifts due to their high cost. Lack of stringent safety rules at construction sites and warehouses for handling commodities may also significantly hamper growth in the aerial work platforms industry.

Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

The aerial work platforms market is significantly influenced by rising safety concerns, advancements in lifting technology, and the growing adoption of rental services within the construction sector. The increasing shift toward electric-powered AWPs is also reshaping the competitive landscape.

High Maintenance Costs and Safety Compliance Requirements

Despite their advantages, AWPs require regular maintenance to ensure safety and efficiency, leading to high operational costs. Strict compliance requirements and frequent inspections add to the overall ownership costs, making it challenging for small and mid-sized construction firms.

Furthermore, safety regulations mandate routine equipment inspections, employee training programs, and certification processes, further increasing the financial burden on companies investing in aerial work platforms.

Expansion of Smart Aerial Work Platforms and Sustainable Lifting Solutions

Technological advancements are driving the adoption of smart AWPs equipped with IoT-enabled monitoring systems, real-time diagnostics, and automated safety features. These innovations enhance operational efficiency while reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Additionally, the industry is witnessing a shift toward sustainable lifting solutions, with manufacturers introducing electric and hybrid AWPs to meet environmental regulations and reduce carbon footprints.

Growing Demand for Rental Aerial Work Platforms in the Construction Industry

The construction sector is increasingly adopting rental aerial work platforms as a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new equipment. Rental solutions offer flexibility, reduced maintenance costs, and access to the latest technology without long-term financial commitments.

With infrastructure projects on the rise worldwide, rental companies are expanding their fleet to cater to the growing demand, further propelling market growth.

"The aerial work platforms market is undergoing a transformation, driven by stringent safety regulations and the shift towards eco-friendly and smart lifting solutions. With rental services gaining momentum, market players are focusing on innovative product offerings and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge." opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways

The global aerial work platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2025 and 2035.

Increasing adoption of electric-powered AWPs is revolutionizing the industry.

Stringent safety regulations are driving compliance costs for market participants.

The rental market for aerial work platforms is expanding, particularly in the construction sector.

Europe remains a key region due to strict workplace safety laws.



Increasing Adoption of Electric-Powered Aerial Work Platforms

The push toward sustainability is accelerating the adoption of electric-powered aerial work platforms. These models offer lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and operational cost savings, making them an attractive choice for indoor and urban construction projects.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve battery efficiency and performance, further driving the demand for electric AWPs in both developed and emerging markets.

How is the United States Aerial Work Platforms Market Faring?

Agencies like OSHA Have Permitted Utilization of Working Platform Lifts in the United States

According to FMI, the United States held around 66.3% of the North America aerial work platforms market share in 2024. The country is projected to generate a substantial share in terms of value in the next decade.

Demand for aerial work platforms is increasing significantly in the United States due to the easy availability of technologically advanced products and rising safety requirements in the country. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), for instance, has amended a range of requirements that allow aerial work platforms to be implemented, which would drive business development in the United States.

The United States aerial work platforms market is witnessing significant growth. There is a growing trend toward the adoption of electric-powered aerial work platforms in the United States. This is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability, reduced carbon emissions, and stricter regulations on noise pollution in urban areas.

In accordance with its sustainable energy initiatives, the government is making substantial investments in the deployment of solar panels and windmills for power generation. The installation, assembly, and upkeep of these structures often involve working at significant heights, creating a demand for elevated work platforms that provide valuable assistance. As a result, the AWP market is experiencing growth due to their usefulness in facilitating these operations.

What Makes Hybrid Aerial Work Platforms a Game Changer in Germany?

Automation and Robotics Revolutionize Aerial Work Platforms in Germany

Germany is one of the leading markets for aerial work platforms in Europe. The country's strong economy, robust infrastructure development, and stringent safety regulations have contributed to the market growth. Aerial work platforms enable efficient and safe working at heights, improving productivity and reducing labor costs.

Germany has stringent safety regulations for aerial work platforms to ensure the well-being of operators and prevent accidents. The Germany aerial work platforms market is witnessing a shift toward hybrid aerial work platforms, combining electric and combustion engines. The industry in Germany is also witnessing ongoing developments in automation and robotics integration.

Are Electric Aerial Work Platforms the Future of Japan's Construction Industry?

Japan's Urban Renaissance Drives Demand for Aerial Work Platforms

Japan has been witnessing a growing demand for electric aerial work platforms due to their environmental friendliness and lower operational costs. The government's initiatives to promote sustainable practices have further contributed to the adoption of electric models. Urbanization and infrastructure development projects have significantly driven the Japan aerial work platforms market. The need for efficient and reliable equipment for construction, maintenance, and inspection activities has created opportunities for market growth.

Worker safety is a key concern in Japan. The country also has a strong cultural emphasis on safety and meticulous attention to detail. This cultural aspect influences the demand for aerial work platforms that prioritize safety features. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to enhance operator safety and minimize accidents.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Key Players

Leading companies in the aerial work platforms market include:

Terex Corporation (Genie) – A major manufacturer of innovative AWPs for various industries.

– A major manufacturer of innovative AWPs for various industries. JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation) – Known for its extensive product range and advanced lifting solutions.

– Known for its extensive product range and advanced lifting solutions. Haulotte Group – A global player offering a wide selection of aerial work platforms.

– A global player offering a wide selection of aerial work platforms. Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation) – Specializes in high-quality, durable AWPs.

– Specializes in high-quality, durable AWPs. Snorkel International (Xtreme Manufacturing LLC) – Renowned for designing versatile and robust AWPs.



Overview of Aerial Work Platforms Market by Key Product Type

Demand for Advanced Boom Lifts to Accelerate in the Next Decade

Boom lifts excel in offering unparalleled versatility in terms of height and reach capabilities. They are purpose-built to provide extended vertical and horizontal reach, catering to various applications such as construction, maintenance, installation, and industrial tasks. This exceptional ability to reach elevated areas with precision and flexibility sets boom lifts apart from other aerial work platforms.

One substantial advantage of boom lifts is their typically higher load capacity compared to other types of aerial work platforms, such as scissor lifts or vertical mast lifts. In addition, the versatility of boom lifts renders them indispensable across various industries and applications. They find extensive usage in construction projects, building maintenance, warehousing operations, utilities, film production, and numerous other sectors.

Aerial Work Platform Market Outlook by Key End Use Sector

Forklift Aerial Platforms to Gain Traction in the Transportation and Logistics Sector

The transportation and logistics industry often involves the movement and handling of heavy and bulky goods, both in warehouses and during transportation. Aerial work platforms provide efficient and safe solutions for accessing elevated areas, loading/unloading cargo, and performing maintenance tasks on vehicles and infrastructure. These platforms also enable the transportation and logistics sector to optimize its operations by streamlining workflows and reducing manual labor.

Rapid e-commerce growth leads to increased demand for warehouses and distribution centers. Aerial work platforms are crucial for tasks like order picking, inventory management, and shelving in these facilities. The transportation and logistics industry is at the forefront of this expansion. They heavily rely on aerial work platforms to improve operational efficiency in large-scale storage facilities.

A Brief About Preferred Sales Channel in the Aerial Work Platforms Market

Construction Companies Are Preferring Rental Hydraulic Aerial Platforms

By sales channel, the rental service providers segment is anticipated to dominate the global aerial work platforms market in the evaluation period. Companies often look for rental construction equipment to save repair costs. Rental equipment also needs less maintenance, which further helps companies to eliminate initial purchasing costs.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lift

Push Around and Spider Lifts

By Fuel Type:

Gas / Diesel

Electric

Hybrid





By Platform Working Height:

Below 10 Meters

10 to 20 Meters

20 to 30 Meters

Above 30 Meters

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Rental Service Providers

By End Use:

Construction

Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defence

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa



