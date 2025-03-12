Compass Lexecon Adds Antitrust and Economics Expert William Rogerson

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. William Rogerson has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Rogerson currently serves as the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Chair of Market Economics at Northwestern University. He also serves as the Director of the Center for Business Institutions, Co-Director of the Center for the Study of Industrial Organization, and Research Director for Competition, Antitrust and Regulation at the Searle Center on Law, Regulation and Economic Growth. His main research areas focus on antitrust, industrial organization, regulation, telecommunications, cost accounting and defense procurement.

“William has tremendous expertise across multiple sectors and a wealth of experience serving as an advisor and testifying expert to clients in the public and private sectors,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel. “He will be a great strategic asset for our clients looking to navigate an uncertain business environment.”

Dr. Rogerson has worked as a consultant for several government agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, Institute for Defense Analysis, Logistics Management Institute, Office of the Secretary of Defense (Program Analysis and Evaluation), RAND Corporation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

From 2010 to 2013, Dr. Rogerson served as the Chair of the Department of Economics at Northwestern University. Prior to that, he served as Chief Economist at the Federal Communications Commission. He is an elected Fellow of the Econometric Society and of the Society for the Advancement of Economic Theory.

Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Rogerson said, “I look forward to joining the deep bench of respected antitrust experts and economists at Compass Lexecon to advise clients facing various issues related to competition, both domestically and abroad.”

