3D Printing Materials & Services Industry Report 2025-2030 - Surging Investments in 3D Bioprinting and Metal Additive Manufacturing Reshape Market Landscape

The 3D Printing Materials & Services Market was valued at USD 8.60 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.82 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.83%.

North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global 3D printing materials & services market. The rapid growth of 3D printing materials and services is attributed to the increasing demand for customized products, improvements in 3D printing technologies, and the broader adoption of 3D bioprinting services across various industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing. The United States, in particular, leads the market, with major players like GE, and HP at the forefront of driving technological advancements. North America continues to lead in the aerospace and automotive sectors, with companies like Boeing, General Electric, and Ford investing heavily in 3D printing technologies. The use of 3D printing in these industries helps streamline the production of complex components, reduce weight, and improve fuel efficiency.



In the healthcare sector, the United States is a leader in adopting 3D printing for a variety of applications, including custom implants, prosthetics, and medical devices. 3D printing allows for the precise creation of complex anatomical structures, improving surgical outcomes and providing personalized solutions for patients.

The global 3D printing materials & services market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. The market is fragmented with the presence of both global and regional players, leading to high competition. Major international players like 3D Systems, ATI, Desktop Metal, EOS Gmbh, General Electric, Henkel, HP, Materialise, Proto Labs, SABIC, Solvay, Stratasys, and Xometry, etc. dominate the landscape, offering advanced products and services, while regional vendors focus on catering to localized needs. Innovation is central to maintaining a competitive edge in this market. Technologies such as metal additive manufacturing, multi-material printing, and bioprinting are pushing the boundaries of application possibilities. The market is prone to infiltration by low-cost, substandard products, particularly from less-regulated regions or vendors focusing on price competitiveness over quality. This poses a significant challenge to global vendors who prioritize performance, reliability, and compliance with industry standards.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Adoption of On-Demand Manufacturing Services



On-demand manufacturing refers to the production of goods as they are needed, rather than in bulk. Traditional manufacturing often involves high upfront costs for materials and production. On-demand services reduce waste and inventory costs, allowing businesses to allocate resources more effectively. Consumers increasingly seek personalized products. On-demand manufacturing enables businesses to offer tailored solutions without the need for extensive retooling. With on-demand services, companies can respond quickly to market changes and consumer demands. As businesses seek to create customized products, the demand for a wider variety of 3D printing materials is on the rise. This includes not only traditional plastics but also metals, ceramics, and composites. Driven by technological advancements, changing consumer expectations, and economic factors, this trend is reshaping how products are designed and produced.



Increasing Focus on Multi-Material Printing



The technology behind multi-material printing includes several methods, such as Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), etc. These techniques can fuse different powders, and filaments, enabling the creation of parts with diverse material characteristics. By allowing the integration of different materials, multi-material printing enhances product performance. For instance, a single printed object can have rigid and flexible sections, making it suitable for applications that require both durability and flexibility. This capability is particularly appealing to industries that prioritize innovation and performance. Multi-material printing can lead to cost savings by reducing material waste and minimizing the need for assembly. Additionally, the ability to print with recycled materials or bio-based filaments aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in manufacturing.



MARKET DRIVERS

Cost Efficiency & Waste Reduction



The emphasis on cost efficiency and waste reduction has also emerged as one of the key factors behind the growth of the 3D printing materials and services market. Due to the need for industries to reduce expenses, efficiently allocate resources, and adopt sustainable practices to help meet economic as well as environmental goals, this driver is particularly significant. Subtractive processes typical of traditional manufacturing approaches such as CNC machining or casting led to material waste. In contrast, 3D printing is an additive manufacturing method, which means materials are deposited in layers to create an object. This drastically reduces waste as only the exact amount of material needed for the design is used. The introduction of AI & ML has further improved the cost-effectiveness by optimizing material usage. Generative design algorithms detect the functional requirement and result in the efficient use of materials without compromising on the quality of the outcome.



Surged Demand for Industrial Application



The increasing demand for 3D printing in industrial applications is a major driving force behind the growth of the market for materials and services. Industrial sectors such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing are adopting 3D printing technologies at an accelerated pace due to their ability to enhance efficiency, lower costs, and enable innovation. Industries are leveraging 3D printing to create highly customized and complex parts that would be difficult or expensive to produce using traditional methods. In the medical field, 3D printing is used for creating patient-specific implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides. The ability to customize each product for the individual improves patient outcomes significantly. Aerospace companies demand lightweight yet robust components to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. 3D printing enables the creation of complex, lightweight geometries that reduce material usage while maintaining structural integrity. Rolls-Royce uses 3D printing to create parts for its aircraft engines.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Material Costs



The high cost of materials remains a significant challenge in the 3D printing materials and services market, despite advancements in technology and widespread adoption. Materials used in 3D printing, such as powders, filaments, and resins, are not standard industrial materials. They are specially formulated and processed to meet the unique requirements of 3D printing technologies. There is limited standardization in the 3D printing material supply chain, with different printers and technologies requiring proprietary materials. Manufacturers often tie users to their materials through hardware compatibility restrictions, further inflating prices. Compared to traditional manufacturing materials, 3D printing materials are produced in smaller quantities, which prevents economies of scale from being realized. As the adoption of 3D printing grows, this issue is expected to reduce, but current low production volumes keep prices high.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Component: The services segment holds the largest market share. 3D printing services offer unparalleled customization, enabling the production of complex and tailored designs, thus helping segment growth.

By Material Type: The polymers segment holds the largest market share and shows incremental growth of USD 1.44 billion during the forecast period. The segment is growing as polymers can be melted and re-solidified multiple times without significant degradation.

By Technology: The Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) segment shows the highest growth of 14.92% during the forecast period, as it offers high-quality, fast, and cost-effective solutions for producing functional parts and prototypes.

By Application: The prototyping segment holds the largest market share, as it allows businesses to rapidly design, test, and iterate prototypes in real time.

By End-user: In 2024, the industrial machinery segment accounts for the largest market share as they leverage 3D printing for prototyping, producing intricate parts, and manufacturing on-demand components for tools and equipment.

By Geography: North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global 3D printing materials & services market. The growth is due to the increasing demand for customized products, improvements in 3D printing technologies, and the broader adoption of 3D printing services across various industries.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

