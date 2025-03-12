Grand Canyon National Park is the most visited National Park in USA according to the Travel App, Visited

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The where I’ve been app, Visited, publishes the most popular National Parks (as well as important places in US that are managed by National Parks) as per international and domestic travelers.

The popular travel app, Visited, which is published by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published a list of the top 25 most visited US National Parks. The most popular parks are found on the west coast; however, Washington monuments also made the top list since they are managed by national park services. The popular US National parks include:

Grand Canyon National Park Golden Gate National Recreation Area Yosemite National Park Zion National Park Yellowstone National Park



“It is interesting that more people visit Yellowstone and Yosemite then the Everglades National Park. Since 67% of travelers have been to Florida as compared to under 60% for California or Wyoming.” – Said Anna Kayfitz, CEO of Arriving In High Heels Corp.

The full US National Park list ranked by popularity is available in the travel app, Visited which can be downloaded for free on iOS or Android. The app has over 175 travel lists for users to choose from, including, national parks around the world, world wonders, cruise ports, African safaris, palaces, best beach destination and even famous waterfalls. Travel lists is only one of the many features the app has to offer. It allows users to map where they have been or wish to visit. The personalized travel map can be based on regions such as States, countries or cities. The users have the ability to print a physical personalized travel poster that will get shipped to anywhere in the world. Users can also see their personalized travel stats, check off experiences by destinations and get inspired by swiping different travel photos.

To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Visited Travel App

Popular travel map app, Visited, was designed to keep track of all countries, regions and cities that you have been to or want to visit in the future. A new feature of the app allows users to receive professionally printed posts of their travels. To help keep track of all the unique places and experiences users had, they can select destinations by travel categories. There are over 175 travel lists to choose from including ski destinations, golf destinations, national parks and more. For those that have a hard time choosing where to go next, Visited, displays countries based on the total places of interest and experiences they want to do in that country, taking away the guess work of where to next. It is the ultimate travel bucket list and travel tracking app.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

