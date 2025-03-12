OBI Pharma Receives ‘Most Promising ADC Clinical Candidate in Taiwan’ Award

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the ADC Asia Congress 2025 held today (3/12) in Singapore, OBI Pharma (4174.TWO) was honored with the "Most Promising ADC Clinical Candidate in Taiwan" award. This recognition follows OBI Pharma’s achievement last year as a candidate in the World ADC Awards, where it was shortlisted among the top eight international pharmaceutical companies. The award further underscores the industry's acknowledgment of OBI Pharma’s expertise in developing ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) therapeutics.

The award is organized by the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA), which recognizes outstanding achievements in ADC development across the Asia-Pacific region, spanning from research and design to bioprocessing, supply chain management, and clinical trials. ABEA aims to encourage continuous innovation in the field, advancing treatment options for patients. The awards ceremony took place on the evening of 3/12 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore during the ADC Asia Congress 2025.

The ADC Asia Congress 2025 gathered over 300 industry experts and scholars from various regions to discuss advancements in ADC technology and clinical applications. On March 12, Dr. Heidi Wang, CEO of OBI Pharma, was invited to moderate an expert panel discussion titled "Bridging the Gap: From ADC Clinical Trials to Patient-Centric Outcomes." The session brought together global industry leaders to explore how insights from patient-reported outcomes (PROs) can be leveraged to refine clinical trial design and support the role of professional teams in patient care.

Later in the afternoon, Dr. Heidi Wang was once again invited to deliver a presentation on the "Challenges and Opportunities of ADC Drug Development: Regulatory Considerations" session, focusing on global regulatory considerations related to ADC drug development. Her presentation provided an in-depth analysis of the evolving regulatory frameworks for ADCs across different countries and addressed key challenges in drug development and manufacturing.

Dr. Heidi Wang emphasized that both the award recognition and the invitation to speak demonstrate the growing international recognition on OBI Pharma’s progress in ADC development. She highlighted the company's commitment to engaging with industry peers through knowledge sharing and collaboration, with the hope of fostering further opportunities for partnership.

