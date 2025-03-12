PyroWorld: The Next Evolution in Hybrid Crypto Exchange – Licensed, Secure, and Expanding with AI & OTC Solutions

Prague, Czech Republic, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroWorld, a licensed European hybrid crypto exchange, is expanding its suite of regulated financial solutions, integrating OTC trading, AI-driven analytics, and decentralized swap services. As the cryptocurrency industry moves towards increased regulation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, PyroWorld is ensuring compliance while maintaining its non-custodial, user-driven trading model.







Fully Licensed Hybrid Exchange

PyroWorld operates under a European Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for digital asset transactions. Unlike offshore exchanges with unregulated operations, PyroWorld provides a secure, transparent, and efficient trading environment while preparing for full MiCA compliance in the upcoming regulatory landscape.

“We believe that compliance and decentralization are not mutually exclusive. PyroWorld is built to offer a seamless trading experience without compromising user autonomy.” – PyroWorld Team

PyroX – Hybrid Trading for a New Era

At the core of PyroWorld is PyroX, a next-generation hybrid exchange that combines the security of self-custody with the efficiency of centralized trading. Unlike fully custodial platforms, PyroX ensures that users maintain full control over their assets, reducing counterparty risks while still benefiting from high-liquidity order matching.

PyroDesk – Exclusive OTC Services for High-Net-Worth & Institutional Clients

For large-scale traders, PyroDesk offers an exclusive OTC trading platform, designed for institutional investors, funds, and HNWIs. The platform provides:

Custom Pricing – Request-for-Quote (RFQ) model for large transactions.

High Liquidity – Private execution without impacting market prices.

Regulatory Oversight – OTC services operate under licensed European jurisdictions, ensuring full compliance.

Access to PyroDesk is invite-only, providing tailored liquidity solutions for strategic investors and businesses.

PyroSwap – Decentralized Freedom

For users seeking fully decentralized trading, PyroSwap allows instant asset swaps through a non-custodial Web3 interface. By leveraging on-chain liquidity protocols, PyroSwap ensures transparent, permissionless, and trustless transactions without requiring user KYC.

PyroAI – The Future of Intelligent Crypto Trading

As part of its innovation roadmap, PyroWorld is developing PyroAI, a next-generation AI-driven market intelligence and trading automation tool. Designed to provide real-time analytics, predictive insights, and automated trade execution, PyroAI will enhance the trading experience for both retail and institutional users.

Fighting Misinformation – PyroWorld’s Commitment to Transparency

With increasing misleading narratives in the cryptocurrency space, PyroWorld is committed to combating misinformation and ensuring accurate, transparent reporting of its regulated operations. Contrary to speculative claims, PyroWorld is fully licensed in Europe and actively preparing for MiCA compliance.

“We understand that the crypto industry faces scrutiny. That’s why we prioritize regulatory clarity and security, ensuring our users can trade with full confidence.” – PyroWorld Team

Join PyroWorld – The Future of Hybrid Trading

As crypto regulations evolve, PyroWorld remains at the forefront, offering a secure, compliant, and innovative financial ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Visit: PYROWORLD.net

Follow us on Twitter: @PYROWORLDnet

Join our community: @PYROWORLDnet





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.









