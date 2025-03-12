President Hilda Heine of the Marshall Islands Joins GCA Advisory Board

Rotterdam, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today announced that H.E. Dr. Hilda Heine, President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, has joined its Advisory Board. President Heine, widely respected as a pioneering advocate for climate resilience, will provide strategic guidance informed by the unique experiences and needs of Pacific atoll nations, supporting GCA’s efforts to accelerate global adaptation and mobilize action for vulnerable communities, including small island developing states (SIDS).

Dr. Heine served as President of the Marshall Islands from 2016 to 2020, becoming the first woman to lead the nation and the first female head of state in the Pacific region, and was re-elected in 2024. During her tenure, President Heine has championed numerous climate adaptation initiatives, including strengthening infrastructure to withstand rising sea levels, implementing sustainable water management projects, and promoting resilient agriculture practices to secure food sources for local communities.

Located in the Pacific Ocean, the Republic of the Marshall Islands consists of 29 coral atolls and over 1,100 islands, with an average elevation of between one and two meters above sea level. As one of the world's most climate-vulnerable nations, the Marshall Islands has played an influential role in international policy negotiations on climate, notably advocating for ambitious global climate commitments and urging developed nations to take stronger action.

Dr. Heine has been instrumental in global dialogues on environmental and adaptation issues, prominently advocating for greater urgency and tangible commitments from global leaders. Her leadership has led to the integration of climate resilience into national education programs, promoting awareness and preparedness among younger generations. Her extensive governance experience, combined with her deep understanding of climate adaptation challenges and solutions, will be invaluable in advising GCA on transformative actions that directly benefit vulnerable communities worldwide.

Reflecting on her new appointment to the GCA Advisor Board, Dr. Heine stated: "I am honored to join the Advisory Board of the Global Center on Adaptation alongside fellow leaders from other regions. Adaptation is not a choice, but a necessity—not just for atoll nations like the Marshall Islands, but for everyone, everywhere. Today’s reality is a far riskier world than in the past so we need to mobilize as a global community to build resilience quickly and effectively. In doing so we should listen carefully to the concerns and ideas of communities who are most exposed, and also learn from them. I look forward to advancing this urgent work together with other committed members of GCA."

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of GCA, welcomed Dr. Heine's appointment, noting: "Dr. Hilda Heine is a distinguished leader whose relentless advocacy has significantly raised global awareness about the urgent realities faced by vulnerable nations like the Marshall Islands. Her expertise and commitment will greatly strengthen GCA’s efforts to accelerate climate adaptation initiatives and ensure they translate into tangible benefits for communities most at risk, including atoll nations and SIDS. We look forward to her strategic insights and leadership as we continue our collective mission to build resilience globally."

Notes to Editors

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization that promotes adaptation to the impacts of climate change. It works to climate-proof development by instigating policy reforms and influencing investments made by international financial institutions and the private sector. The goal is to bring climate adaptation to the forefront of the global fight against climate change and ensure that it remains prominent.



Founded in 2018, GCA embodies innovation in its approach to climate adaptation as well as in its physical presence. It operates from the largest floating office in the world, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh; and Beijing, China. The Center will open a new office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2025.

About the GCA Advisory Board

The Advisory Board of the Global Center on Adaptation provides strategic guidance and supports global leadership on climate adaptation, bringing together prominent leaders from governments, international organizations, and development institutions. Its current members include Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya; Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, Canada; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development, Norway; Huang Runqiu, Minister for Ecology & Environment, China; Lotte Machon, State Secretary for Development Policy, Denmark; Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam; Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group; Jenny Bates, Director General at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Loren Legarda, Senate President Pro Tempore, Philippines; Rémy Rioux, CEO of Agence Française de Développement; and Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director for Development Policy & Partnerships at the World Bank.