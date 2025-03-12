8 Rivers and Wood Sign Pre-FEED Agreement for Wyoming Carbon Capture Project

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC , a world-leading decarbonization technology developer, has awarded Wood , a global leader in consulting and engineering, an agreement for the preliminary front end engineering and design (Pre-FEED) activities at a jointly-developed Wyoming carbon capture project with PacifiCorp. Pre-FEED activities under this agreement will be conducted ahead of an anticipated Q3 2025 conclusion.

In 2024, 8 Rivers entered into an MOU with PacifiCorp to evaluate a potential carbon capture project at one of the utility’s existing brownfield power plant sites in Wyoming. The project will deploy 8 Rivers’ proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle (AFC) power cycle technology and direct-fired supercritical CO 2 turbines the Company is developing with Siemens Energy , who will provide continued support through this Pre-FEED and subsequent FEED. The inherently-captured carbon dioxide will be used to drive the turbines and generate power.

By improving local existing legacy power assets, this project will provide affordable energy with abundant economic and workforce opportunities for Wyomingites. It stands apart from past carbon capture projects due to the innovative AFC technology that produces affordable, reliable (24/7), and dispatchable electricity.

“At 8 Rivers, we recognize the critical role technology plays in strengthening Wyoming’s energy independence and economic resilience,” said Damian Beauchamp, 8 Rivers President and Chief Development Officer. “By deploying cutting-edge innovations, we can enhance efficiency, create high-quality jobs, and drive long-term growth in the state’s energy sector. Wyoming has a proud history of energy leadership, and we are committed to advancing the technologies that will keep it competitive and thriving for decades to come.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to be involved in this first-of-a-kind power generation facility with 8 Rivers and Siemens Energy. Given our rich history with power generation and energy projects, this aligns well with our capabilities and experience,” said Frank Kalany, Wood’s Vice President of Thermal Power. “This is a tremendous project, and Wood’s legacy of being on the forefront of innovative energy projects similar to this uniquely position us as the perfect partner for 8 Rivers and Siemens Energy.”

Wood’s past gasification design experience throughout the United States, as well as their willingness to leverage global resources across international office locations to support this effort, were distinguishing factors in the Pre-FEED selection process.

About 8 Rivers Capital, LLC

8 Rivers is a Durham, North Carolina–based climate technology company leading the energy industry towards achieving net zero. Founded in 2008, 8 Rivers is pioneering the clean energy and climate future through the invention and commercialization of infrastructure-scale technologies and projects that enable the global energy transition. The 8 Rivers technology portfolio includes cleantech innovations such as 8RH2, an ultra-low carbon hydrogen production technology, the Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a transformative low-carbon power cycle, and Calcite, a hyper-efficient direct air capture process. Learn more at www.8Rivers.com .

Media inquiries:

8Rivers@fischtankpr.com