Foremost Clean Energy Announces $6.5 Million Uranium Exploration Program Across the Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its plans for a $6.5 million exploration program in 2025 (the “Program”) across its portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The Program includes the recently announced follow-up drill program on the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property (“Hatchet”) as well as planned exploration on the Murphy Lake South, GR, Blackwing, Wolverine, and CLK properties.

Following an initial evaluation of the exploration potential of the 10 properties under option from Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”)(TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN), Foremost identified several exploration priorities for 2025. The extensive Program will include drilling, geophysical surveys, and geochemical exploration with a focus on identifying and testing discovery-ready targets across the Athabasca Basin. Utilizing systematic and disciplined testing of discovery-ready drill targets, the program is expected to also generate additional new exploration targets on several under-explored properties.

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost, states “With portfolio of ten uranium exploration properties, attractively situated in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region, Foremost is uniquely positioned with multiple discovery-ready properties supported by years of early stage exploration work carried out by Denison. This $6.5 million exploration program is the next step in our collaboration with Denison and marks a pivotal moment for Foremost Clean Energy as the Company embarks on its most ambitious exploration program. Barnard continues “We understand that market uncertainty, particularly surrounding potential tariffs, has been weighing on our share price. Despite current market headwinds and the impact that broader economic anxieties may have had on our share price, we firmly believe that Foremost’s robust exploration strategy, combined with strong support from Denison, positions us unlock substantial value for our shareholders in the near future.”

Murphy Lake South Uranium Property: Two Drill Programs

The Murphy Lake South Uranium Property (“Murphy”) is comprised 6 mineral claims totaling 17,676 acres / 7,153 hectares, located approximately 30 kilometers northwest of the McClean Lake mill, within the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Murphy is located proximal to the La Rocque Lake Conductive corridor, which hosts the Hurricane, Alligator, and LaRocque Uranium deposits (see figure 1 below).





Figure 1. Map of Murphy Lake South and Surrounding Properties and Deposits

The property is considered to have high potential for identifying uranium mineralization due to its proximity to the Laroque Lake conductive corridor, shallow depth to the unconformity, and its virtually untested basement potential. Foremost is currently developing exploration drilling plans on numerous existing drill-ready targets with the expected work to be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1 Drilling: Expected to be scheduled for summer 2025 consisting of approximately 1,500 meters of diamond drilling targeting the unconformity intersection of semibrittle graphitic faults identified from historical drilling where anomalous uranium concentrations were returned from assay results

Phase 2 Drilling: A winter drilling program is anticipated for late 2025; the program focus testing geophysical anomalies that may represent brittle structures graphitic horizons coincident with clay alteration

Historical drilling identified great potential with the La Rocque conductive corridor, host to the Hurricane deposit and other showings (Figure 1), adjacent and overlying the western property boundary.

CLK Uranium Property: Geophysical Survey and 2,000 Meter Drill Program

The CLK Property (“CLK”) is comprised of 2 claims, over 25,753 acres/10,422 hectares located ~30km south of the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin. The CLK project lands capture a portion of the NE edge of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, known to host several uranium occurrences. Only two holes have previously been drilled on the property, with uranium mineralization identified in both holes. Foremost is currently planning to conduct an airborne EM and magnetic survey, followed by a 2,000-meter diamond drilling program to follow up on the historical intersections of pitchblende and geophysical anomalies (see figure 2 below for property location map).

Wolverine Uranium Property: Geochemical Survey

The Wolverine Property (“Wolverine”) is comprised of 3 mineral claims totaling 12,444 acres/5,036 hectares located on the southeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 15 kilometers southeast of Cameco’s Cigar Lake Mine. The depth to the unconformity is relatively shallow, between 140 meters and 250 meters. Historical drilling identified uranium mineralization hosted in faulted pegmatite (basement lithologies). The Company is currently planning a geochemical survey, expected to be completed in summer 2025, to potentially identify zones of uranium enrichment or pathfinder elements coincident with prospective conductive trends, which could result in the identification of attractive targets for future drill testing.

GR and Blackwing Properties: Airborne Geophysics

The Blackwing Property (“Blackwing”) comprises 2 mineral claims covering 25,753 acres/10,422 hectares within the northwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin. It is proximal to key regional structures, such as the Black Bay Fault and Grease River Shear zone, which are ideal structural corridors with a strong potential to host uranium mineralization.





Figure 2. Map Highlighting Location on the West-side of the Basin of Blackwing, GR and CLK Properties

The GR Property (“GR”) encompasses 16 mineral claims, covering 19,4187 acres/78,585 hectares, just south of the Blackwing, and covers 70 km of the Grease River Shear, a regional structure that coalesces with the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, about 225 km to the northeast of the property. Up to 7 km of lateral offset is observed along the Grease River Shear within the project lands, giving rise to a large target area that could be analogous to the Cigar Lake-style model of uranium mineralization desposition.

Foremost is currently planning to conduct airborne electromagnetic (“EM”) and magnetic surveys at the GR and Blackwing properties during summer of 2025. These surveys aim to define conductive trends and identify drill targets for future drill programs.

Hatchet Lake Uranium Property: Second Drill Program

Foremost is also planning a “Hatchet Phase Two” drill program to follow up on results from the 2024 drill program,to test additional conductive anomalies, and potentially follow up from results from the upcoming Winter 2025 drill program. Specific targets for the program, planned for late summer 2025, are currently being developed by Foremost and its partners.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

