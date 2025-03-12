Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Present During International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases 2025 and American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced upcoming scientific presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD) in Vienna, Austria from April 1-5, 2025, and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in San Diego, Calif., from April 5-9, 2025.

Oral presentations will focus on implementation of a validated research-use plasma pTau217 assay in the clinical trial participant screening process. Poster presentations will focus on methods of interrogating the binding of AβOs to a model of human neurons; methods to more accurately assess the AβO selectivity of nonclinical assays and sabirnetug; and early effects of sabirnetug on synaptic biomarkers in AD. Together, these presentations support the comprehensive development program for sabirnetug, which Acumen is advancing as a potential next-generation antibody treatment for early symptomatic AD.

AD/PD presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

ALTITUDE-AD: Use of Plasma pTau217 Screening in An Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease (2813)

Date/Time: April 1, 2025, 2:30-2:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Austria Center Vienna, Hall A

Presenting Author: Eric Siemers



Poster Presentations

Protocol for the Preparation of Stable Monomeric Amyloid Beta (1522)

Dates: April 2-3, 2025

Location: Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall

Presenting Author: Erika Cline



Utility of Human iPSC-Derived Neuronal Model for Evaluating Synaptic Binding of Amyloid Βeta Oligomers (1393)

Dates: April 2-3, 2025

Location: Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall

Presenting Author: Elizabeth Johnson



AAN presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

ALTITUDE-AD: Use of Plasma pTau217 Assay to Screen Potential Participants in an Ongoing Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug for Early Alzheimer's Disease (3870)

Date/Time: April 7, 2025, 2:24 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 25C

Presenting Author: Todd Feaster



Poster Presentation

INTERCEPT-AD Biomarker Results: Early effect of sabirnetug treatment on synaptic biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease (3984)

Date/Time: April 9, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Presenting Author: Elizabeth Johnson



About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study will enroll approximately 540 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD). The global study is currently ongoing at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, UK, and the European Union. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

